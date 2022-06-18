News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Poundland temporarily closes due to structural works above shop

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:14 AM June 18, 2022
The Poundland in Carr Street, Ipswich, has closed temporarily 

Poundland near Ipswich town centre has temporarily closed due to structural works taking place above the store.

Signs were placed in the windows of the Carr Street shop on Friday afternoon.

They read: "This store is closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Signs in the Ipswich town centre store say it will remain shut until further notice

A spokesman for Poundland said: "The store is closed because the landlord is carrying out structural works in the units above our shop and we were concerned this may have had an impact on our operations.

"We'll reopen once those works have been successfully completed but it goes without saying we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to shoppers."

