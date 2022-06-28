News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Poundland in Ipswich reopens after structural works force closure

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:27 AM June 28, 2022
The Poundland in Carr Street, Ipswich, has closed temporarily 

Poundland in Ipswich closed due to structural works - Credit: Archant

The Poundland store near Ipswich town centre has reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to structural works.

Signs appeared in the Carr Street store last Friday, warning customers it would remain shut "until further notice".

A Poundland spokesman later confirmed the closure was due to structural works taking place in the units above the store.

Signs in the Carr Street store said it would be closed until further notice

Signs in the Carr Street store said it would be closed until further notice - Credit: Archant

The spokesman added: "We'll reopen once those works have been successfully completed but it goes without saying we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to shoppers."

However, the store was open again as of Monday.

Retail
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Swimming pool at Murrayfield Primary Academy opened again

Swimming pool at primary school open again after two years

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Cases of lungworm have been reported in Suffolk (file photo)

Pets

Mapped: Where parasite dangerous to dogs has been reported in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Some of the animals that need rehoming in Suffolk

Could you offer one of these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dead porpoise washed up at Felixstowe beach

Suffolk Live News

Baby porpoise washes up at Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon