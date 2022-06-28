Poundland in Ipswich reopens after structural works force closure

The Poundland store near Ipswich town centre has reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to structural works.

Signs appeared in the Carr Street store last Friday, warning customers it would remain shut "until further notice".

A Poundland spokesman later confirmed the closure was due to structural works taking place in the units above the store.

Signs in the Carr Street store said it would be closed until further notice - Credit: Archant

The spokesman added: "We'll reopen once those works have been successfully completed but it goes without saying we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to shoppers."

However, the store was open again as of Monday.