Ipswich pub applies to stay open until 1am

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:30 AM July 22, 2022
The Mannings pub on Ipswich Cornhill has applied to the borough council to serve alcohol until 1am.

The Mannings pub on Ipswich Cornhill has applied to the borough council to serve alcohol until 1am. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich pub is hoping to stay open later into the night at weekends. 

The Mannings pub on the Cornhill has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to extend the hours it is able to sell alcohol on Fridays and Saturdays to 1am.  

The pub is currently open seven days a week until 11pm, except for Sunday when it closes at 10pm.  

The pub is known for its karaoke and live music events. Among these have been several recent performances by Essex vocalist Josie Derland. 

Mannings has an outside seating area, and is believed to date back to the 16th century. 

The pub is part of the Craft Union Pub Company, which manages pubs all over the country. 

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course. 

