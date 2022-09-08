Pub where Ed Sheeran used to gig up for sale
- Credit: PA/Archant
A popular Ipswich pub where Ed Sheeran performed at before he reached megastar status is up for sale.
The Swan and Hedgehog, in the town centre, is currently on the market.
The live music venue, in King Street, is just one of the many pubs currently up for sale in the county.
Suffolk superstar Sheeran performed at the pub on a number of occasions with old footage of him performing original versions of The A-Team and You Need Me available on YouTube.
The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.
On the ground floor is the bar and seating area with a beer cellar to the basement.
A flat is on the first floor, with the second floor being used mainly for storage.
Outside the pub is a gated courtyard which is currently being refurbished.
The Framlingham-based singer songwriter also performed at a number of pubs around the town including the Steamboat Tavern in 2014.
Only 100 tickets were sold for the 30-minute private show at the pub near Ipswich Waterfront on May 4.
The pub is currently on Right Move and is being marketed by Blue Alpine.