Pub where Ed Sheeran used to gig up for sale

An Ipswich pub where Ed Sheeran used to gig at is up for sale - Credit: PA/Archant

A popular Ipswich pub where Ed Sheeran performed at before he reached megastar status is up for sale.

The Swan and Hedgehog, in the town centre, is currently on the market.

Ed Sheeran at The Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich, in November 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

Sheeran performing to the crowd in the Swan and Hedgehog in 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

The live music venue, in King Street, is just one of the many pubs currently up for sale in the county.

Suffolk superstar Sheeran performed at the pub on a number of occasions with old footage of him performing original versions of The A-Team and You Need Me available on YouTube.

The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan and Hedgehog in 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

Ed Sheeran at his 2010 gig - Credit: Jen O'Neill

On the ground floor is the bar and seating area with a beer cellar to the basement.

A flat is on the first floor, with the second floor being used mainly for storage.

Outside the pub is a gated courtyard which is currently being refurbished.

The Framlingham-based singer songwriter also performed at a number of pubs around the town including the Steamboat Tavern in 2014.

Only 100 tickets were sold for the 30-minute private show at the pub near Ipswich Waterfront on May 4.

The crowd loved his gig in 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

The pub is currently on Right Move and is being marketed by Blue Alpine.