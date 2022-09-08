News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Pub where Ed Sheeran used to gig up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:36 PM September 8, 2022
An Ipswich pub where Ed Sheeran used to gig at is up for sale

An Ipswich pub where Ed Sheeran used to gig at is up for sale - Credit: PA/Archant

A popular Ipswich pub where Ed Sheeran performed at before he reached megastar status is up for sale.

The Swan and Hedgehog, in the town centre, is currently on the market. 

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Ed Sheeran at The Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich, in November 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Sheeran performing to the crowd in the Swan and Hedgehog in 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

The live music venue, in King Street, is just one of the many pubs currently up for sale in the county

Suffolk superstar Sheeran performed at the pub on a number of occasions with old footage of him performing original versions of The A-Team and You Need Me available on YouTube. 

The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan in 2010 Picture: Jen O'Neill

Ed Sheeran during his gig at The Swan and Hedgehog in 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

Ed Sheeran at his 2010 gig - Credit: Jen O'Neill

On the ground floor is the bar and seating area with a beer cellar to the basement. 

A flat is on the first floor, with the second floor being used mainly for storage. 

Outside the pub is a gated courtyard which is currently being refurbished.

The Framlingham-based singer songwriter also performed at a number of pubs around the town including the Steamboat Tavern in 2014.

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich
  2. 2 Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming
  3. 3 Port's pay offer to be implemented without agreement of union leaders
  1. 4 Judge calls Suffolk Ferrari crash court case a 'dogs' dinner'
  2. 5 Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world
  3. 6 New adult gaming centre will create 12 jobs, say owners
  4. 7 Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid fears for the Queen's health
  5. 8 First and last chance to see Ipswich heritage gems
  6. 9 Busy Ipswich road blocked after tree falls down
  7. 10 Inside the 'hush hush' Suffolk restaurant celebrities love

Only 100 tickets were sold for the 30-minute private show at the pub near Ipswich Waterfront on May 4.

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill

The crowd loved his gig in 2010 - Credit: Jen O'Neill

The pub is currently on Right Move and is being marketed by Blue Alpine. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Cricketers in Ipswich town centre is currently closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Europa Way

A14

Plans for new link road from A14 to Bramford Road revealed

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Were you a regular punter in the 1970s? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Pubs

9 Ipswich pubs we wish had never closed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon