Coronavirus: Pub gives out care packages to vulnerable neighbours, including toilet rolls

Jacob Gates, Kieron Mitchell, Elena Staiano and Megan Sewell at The Raven pub in Ipswich with their care packages Picture: THE RAVEN The Raven

Caring staff at an Ipswich pub are reaching out to the community - by giving out care packages for those in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Care packages put together by the Raven pub i Ravenwood Picture: THE RAVEN Care packages put together by the Raven pub i Ravenwood Picture: THE RAVEN

The team at The Raven pub in Hening Avenue have put together bags of essentials for vulnerable people self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis- including everything from tea bags to all-important toilet rolls.

General manager Elena Staiano said: “We have a close-knit community here in Ravenswood. We are lucky that we can get some items wholesale, so we wanted to get supplies to people who need them.”

She said that, with many older people starting to self-isolate, the pub staff wanted to help to ease the stress as much as possible.

Some of the items in one of the Raven's care packages, including a loo roll! Picture: THE RAVEN Some of the items in one of the Raven's care packages, including a loo roll! Picture: THE RAVEN

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Follow our Covid-19 updates here

“We have put together some little packs including toilet rolls, which are like gold dust at the moment, as well as things like teabags, sugar, biscuits and crisps.”

She added that, since she posted about the bags on Facebook, there had been a great reaction, with many kind offers from people taking the bags to their neighbours.

MORE - Anti-Loo Roll Brigade gets vital supplies to people in Ipswich

Initially, around 20 bags were made and many have already been given away, but the pub plans to put together some more. It is also hoping to inspire others to take up similar initiatives.

The Raven is still currently open, but taking a wide range of precautionary hygiene measures. The pub posted on Facebook that it had been inundated with kind messages about the care packs, adding: “We want our local to be the heart of the community during this difficult time,”

MORE - Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group