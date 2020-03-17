E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Pub gives out care packages to vulnerable neighbours, including toilet rolls

PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 March 2020

Jacob Gates, Kieron Mitchell, Elena Staiano and Megan Sewell at The Raven pub in Ipswich with their care packages Picture: THE RAVEN

Jacob Gates, Kieron Mitchell, Elena Staiano and Megan Sewell at The Raven pub in Ipswich with their care packages Picture: THE RAVEN

The Raven

Caring staff at an Ipswich pub are reaching out to the community - by giving out care packages for those in need.

Care packages put together by the Raven pub i Ravenwood Picture: THE RAVENCare packages put together by the Raven pub i Ravenwood Picture: THE RAVEN

The team at The Raven pub in Hening Avenue have put together bags of essentials for vulnerable people self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis- including everything from tea bags to all-important toilet rolls.

General manager Elena Staiano said: “We have a close-knit community here in Ravenswood. We are lucky that we can get some items wholesale, so we wanted to get supplies to people who need them.”

She said that, with many older people starting to self-isolate, the pub staff wanted to help to ease the stress as much as possible.

Some of the items in one of the Raven's care packages, including a loo roll! Picture: THE RAVENSome of the items in one of the Raven's care packages, including a loo roll! Picture: THE RAVEN

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Follow our Covid-19 updates here

“We have put together some little packs including toilet rolls, which are like gold dust at the moment, as well as things like teabags, sugar, biscuits and crisps.”

She added that, since she posted about the bags on Facebook, there had been a great reaction, with many kind offers from people taking the bags to their neighbours.

MORE - Anti-Loo Roll Brigade gets vital supplies to people in Ipswich

Initially, around 20 bags were made and many have already been given away, but the pub plans to put together some more. It is also hoping to inspire others to take up similar initiatives.

The Raven is still currently open, but taking a wide range of precautionary hygiene measures. The pub posted on Facebook that it had been inundated with kind messages about the care packs, adding: “We want our local to be the heart of the community during this difficult time,”

MORE - Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk bus companies operating as normal at present despite coronavirus crisis

Eastern Counties buses are operating as normal at present . Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man exposes himself to girl, 16, and performs indecent act

A man was seen conducting an indecent act in Ward Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus: List of schools and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Ipswich council closes most of its public buildings

Christchurch Mansion is closed but people can still go for a walk in the park. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24