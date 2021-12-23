Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations

Mother and son Tina and James Leamon of The Grill at Twenty5 - Credit: David Vincent

Uncertainty over Covid has lead to 400 cancellations at The Grill at Twenty5 in St Nicholas Street, forcing the restaurant to shut its doors until the new year.

Tina Leamon, owner of the much-loved Ipswich eatery, said that on paper, as she looked ahead to December, it was going to be the best month since opening the restaurant in 2019.

The team had geared up for a mass of office and family bookings, kept the marquee up outside and knew what rules they needed to adhere to to ensure staff and customer safety.

But then came the new Covid variant - and the phone calls started.

Ms Leamon said: "I sat down yesterday and made a list of all the cancellations and all the groups that have downsized their parties and we've lost 426 customers.

"To put it into some perspective, that's the equivalent - if you work out an average spend per customer at this time of year - of 10 months rent for us.

"It's soul-destroying. Very heart breaking.

"We have been busy on occasion. We've had nights where we've been full. But this last week especially we've lost so many groups and parties, even today we've had a cancellation for a group of 30 next week.

"We should be turning people away and we're not.

"And we've not, rightly or wrongly, pushed people for deposits. We've been chasing for them but people haven't been as forthcoming."

The Grill At Twenty5, on Ipswich's St. Nicholas Street - Credit: Danielle Lett

She said mixed messages from the Government have made it confusing for people.

"There's not clear guidance. Some ministers were asked about going out and said that yes, people could, but they wouldn't.

"The hospitality industry seems to get the blame with Covid. Whenever there's a high spike they hit the hospitality industry instantly.

"It's a bit like they wanted to close us for December but didn't dare - but without support they've all but closed us down."

Mrs Leamon and son James, who co-own the restaurant, have now taken their own decision to close the doors until January 6.

She said: "We can't afford to get food in on an off-chance. With the cancellations, the waste alone has been out of this world.

"And staff costs are high too - one Saturday night we had the whole team of 15 in because we were meant to be busy, but I was having to send people home.

"It's so worrying. I'm responsible for my staff feeding their families. That's a big pressure to have.

"Every time we close the doors with another lockdown we lose about £2,000 in stock because everything is fresh and prepared on site.

"I don't know what the right thing is to do - I don't want to be turning customers away, we need customers, but I have to put a practical head on as well as an emotional head."

The restaurant costs are covered and Mrs Leamon is confident that finances are OK for January, but the Christmas takings should have ensured things were steady for months.

She said even without restrictions, January and February are often harder months.

"We still get our regulars. Our customers have been great. I don't want to come across as being greedy but we don't even now know what restrictions are going to be placed upon us or if we're going to be forced to close.

"Allow us to open our doors. We just need someone to stand up and say it's safe for you to come in and then things will change."