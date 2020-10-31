‘Best thing we have ever done’ – Retro-chic fashion shop moves into heart of Ipswich

Pocket Watch & Petticoats owner Sophia Taylor-Norris (pictured with her husband)

The owner of a popular fashion company which celebrates styles from the 40s and 50s has moved into a new store in the heart of Ipswich – saying it is the “best thing” they have ever done.

The new Pocket Watch & Petticoats in the Thoroughfare, in the old Ohh Deer store.

Pocket Watch & Petticoats, which opened upstairs in Twist ‘N’ Shout more than five years ago, has moved into the former Ohh Deer store in The Thoroughfare, which closed after citing a “decline in retail”.

Sophia Taylor-Norris, 35, opened the new location for Pocket Watch & Petticoats last Saturday and said the first week has been “fantastic”.

She said coronavirus was the reason for her move as she wanted to be more visible and new it was vital she found a site with a higher footfall.

SophiaTaylor-Norris and her team at Pocket Watch & Petticoats in Ipswich in theThoroughfare.

She said: “I was down by the old BHS originally, but when that closed I noticed that a lot of footfall went.

“It is great that this is now our own store, it has got six windows and is in a fantastic location. The move is the best thing we have ever done.

“Our first week has been unbelievable and has exceeded all of our expectations.”

Sophia Taylor-Norris, who is the owner of Pocket Watch & Petticoats in Ipswich, which has now moved into the old home of Ohh Deer Ipswich in theThoroughfare. Here she is pictured with her husband and son.

The popular ladies fashion shop showcases trends from the 40s and 50s and has a loyal following, with Mrs Taylor-Norris classing her customers as family.

New to the Ipswich store is the baby clothing range – called The Adventures of Baby Bloom after her youngest son – which Mrs Taylor-Norris says fills a gap in the market with the loss of Mothercare.

She also has two other stores, one in Bury St Edmunds and one in Cambridge and prides herself on her teams customer service.

Sophia Taylor-Norris (middle), who is the owner of Pocket Watch & Petticoats in Ipswich, which has now moved into the old home of Ohh Deer Ipswich in theThoroughfare.

“There is something magical about coming into a store to really try on the clothes, which you can’t find at your normal high street stores,” she said.

“It’s evocative of the 40s and 50s era, where ladies would be dressed like ladies and the clothing shows off all the curves in all the right areas.

“We are all about embracing the feminine form and remembering how it feels to feel fantastic. That is something we really encourage in store.”

Pocket Watch & Petticoats is now stocking babywear, called 'The Adventures of Baby Bloom', named after Sophia's youngest son.

Mrs Taylor-Norris had never had a website before Covid-19 as she wanted ladies to come in and have the experience. But, during lockdown she set up her website and was blown away by the support, sending out hundreds of parcels every week to ladies across the country.

Speaking of the potential second lockdown, she said: “I would much rather stay open but it just means I have to step up.

“I would encourage people to continue to support independent boutiques and your high street sellers as we do need it. Please remember the guys who make your town special, as we want to still be here after this.”

SophiaTaylor-Norris (right) and her team at Pocket Watch & Petticoats in Ipswich in theThoroughfare.

