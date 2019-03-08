Partly Cloudy

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Closure of Ipswich’s Office Outlet gets under way

PUBLISHED: 13:32 28 March 2019

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

A closing down sale is under way at Ipswich’s Office Outlet – yet its official end date still remains a mystery.

Stationary giant Office Outlet went into administration earlier this month, placing 1,200 jobs at risk across the nation.

Partners at Deloitte were appointed joint administrators and on Tuesday announced 106 redundancies at Office Outlet’s head office and distribution centre in Northamptonshire.

Earlier this week the Ipswich branch began advertising for its closing down sale – with large posters bearing the slogans ‘Store Closing – Everything Must Go!’ decorating the store’s exterior.

However, when asked Deloitte were unable to confirm when the shop will be closing and the number of job losses this will create.

Speaking of the stores future a Deloitte spokesman said: “The stores will keep trading while a buyer is sought as the business is still being marketed for sale.”

Closure of Ipswich’s Office Outlet gets under way

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.

