Fashion chain axes Ipswich store after sales ‘battered by pandemic’

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Pic: Quiz Archant

Women’s clothing retailer Quiz is keeping 15 stores across the UK permanently closed – including the one in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store, in the Sailmakers shopping centre, is one of 15 which will not reopen after a major restructuring sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

A sign on the store’s window stated it was now closed. It opened in the centre in 2010 and four years ago underwent a £4million refurbishment.

You may also want to watch:

Quiz does have a concession store in Debenhams in Ipswich.

It comes as Quiz bosses told investors that 48 of the 75 outlets it operated prior to lockdown had reopened, which includes one in Norwich.

In June, the retailer put its business into administration with the loss of 93 jobs. Revenues plunged by 77% to £13 million for the five months to August 31 after it was “hammered by the enforced closure of stores,” it stated.

Online sales dived by 54% over the period to £8 million and in August remained 11% lower than the same period last year.