E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fashion chain axes Ipswich store after sales ‘battered by pandemic’

PUBLISHED: 12:04 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 09 September 2020

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Pic: Quiz

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Pic: Quiz

Archant

Women’s clothing retailer Quiz is keeping 15 stores across the UK permanently closed – including the one in Ipswich.

The store, in the Sailmakers shopping centre, is one of 15 which will not reopen after a major restructuring sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

A sign on the store’s window stated it was now closed. It opened in the centre in 2010 and four years ago underwent a £4million refurbishment.

You may also want to watch:

Quiz does have a concession store in Debenhams in Ipswich.

It comes as Quiz bosses told investors that 48 of the 75 outlets it operated prior to lockdown had reopened, which includes one in Norwich.

In June, the retailer put its business into administration with the loss of 93 jobs. Revenues plunged by 77% to £13 million for the five months to August 31 after it was “hammered by the enforced closure of stores,” it stated.

Online sales dived by 54% over the period to £8 million and in August remained 11% lower than the same period last year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy appears in court after allegedly shooting fellow teenager with shotgun in Kesgrave

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fashion chain axes Ipswich store after sales ‘battered by pandemic’

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Pic: Quiz

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I guess whoever caught his eye will play’ - Cornell on his battle with Holy for No.1 shirt

Tomas Holy and David Cornell are battling for a starting spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER