'Friendly' new restaurant ready to serve food with modern twist
- Credit: Archant
A new restaurant will open in Ipswich next week, bringing together modern Indian food, a pub atmosphere and family garden and barbeque.
Months of hard work has gone into renovating the Selkirk Signature, in Selkirk Road, said one of the managers, Fahim Hussain. Now, it is almost ready for a grand reopening on Friday, September 2.
“For the last three to four months, the guys have all been working so hard, and now we’re nearly ready,” said Mr Hussain, 31. “We have everything under one roof.”
He said it was always the plan to have three distinct elements to the business, to appeal to people from all over Ipswich. The newly refurbished building will comprise an Indian dining section, a family friendly pub and an outdoor area.
“Some people might want to just come in for a drink, and also have a snack,” he said.
“Some people might be coming out with their children, and so there’s a garden area where they can play around. It’s family friendly. And then, we have modern Indian food, served in a friendly environment.”
He is proud that the food will have a modern twist, and offer some healthy options as well.
Mr Hussain said: “It will still be Indian food, but our chef is going to be careful with our healthy section in terms of oil. We’re also going to have vegan food and vegetarian food, so there will be a bit of everything.”
Meanwhile, the pub has its own chef, and will offer some traditional pub fare.
“Our focus is a friendly environment, for family and friends,” said Mr Hussain.
“The garden area will make a big difference for families, perhaps coming out for a Sunday roast.
“We’ve tried to put everything under one roof.”
Going forward, Mr Hussain said customers can come along to watch Sky Sports, and that he hoped the business may most music events in the future.
The Selkirk Signature will open its doors next Friday. For this first night, customers will be offered hefty 50% discounts.