Ipswich family business celebrates 25th birthday with summer festival

The company officially celebrated the occasion with SEVENFEST on July 30 - Credit: Seven Group

A family business group from Ipswich that works with Wimbledon and Formula 1 has celebrated its 25th birthday.

Seven Group was formed in 1997 by Roy Dunnett the father of the current managing director, Tom Dunnett.

Located in St Peter's Street, the company has steadily grown to operate several businesses under one umbrella.

These include a fleet management service which supplies and maintains anything from Teslas to HGVs, a logistics business operating out of various ports such as Felixstowe and Southampton and a commercial refrigeration service supplying to the likes of Wimbledon, Glastonbury and Formula 1.

Seven Property currently rent and service apartments for a number of high-profile clients – including some Ipswich Town footballers.

"Celebrating 25 years would mean a lot to any family business", said Tom.

"I think it goes to show the way in which we run the business is not only sustainable but dynamic enough to adapt to the constantly changing markets.

"We couldn't have done it without the support of our staff, customers and suppliers alike."

The company officially celebrated the occasion with a party on July 30.

Named SEVENFEST, the event was held at Easton Grange and saw a BBQ, outdoor games and plenty of drinks.

Live music was provided by a band called Seven.

To make the celebrations special, the evening was marked with a limited edition DAF truck, fully customised with reflective livery.

Celebrations were marked with a limited edition DAF truck, fully customised with reflective livery - Credit: Seven Group

"As a business, we always like to try and organise a Seven Group summer ball", said Tom.

"But this year, being 25 years, we decided to do something special and that's why we organised SEVENFEST."

In a bid to encourage sustainability and reduce the firm's carbon footprint, the group has started its own in-house green team.

The company said the goal is "to make changes, no matter how small, that would have a positive impact on the environment and local community."

“We’re really proud of what we have achieved so far", said Tom.

"Both in terms of the business and its green credentials.

"Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the great team we have.

"I also want to thank all of our customers, because, without them, we wouldn’t be celebrating this milestone."