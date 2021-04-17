Published: 10:44 AM April 17, 2021

Shoppers have flocked back to Debenhams this morning as the first weekend of eased lockdown restrictions begins.

A large queue for the department store developed early on Saturday morning as many shoppers headed into the town centre for the first time in months.

The line for the store, which announced its closure earlier this year, was seen to stretch all the way across the store and back towards Deichmann and Clinton Cards.

Huge queues were seen at the start of the week after the retailer opened it's doors for the first time since it was announced that it would be closing for good.

Bargain hunters queued for well over an hour on Monday to be the first back into the department store with queues all the way up Lloyds Avenue to Club 3000.