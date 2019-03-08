Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'It was inevitable' - Ipswich shoppers' verdict on Argos closing

PUBLISHED: 17:12 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 19 June 2019

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

Archant

Ipswich shoppers have spoken out after another national retailer revealed it would be leaving the town centre.

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

Yesterday, Argos confirmed it would be closing its Carr Street branch by the end of the year.

For many the announcement is simply an inevitable sign of the times.

MORE: Argos in Ipswich is closing

Shoppers David and Avril Beale say they worry the closure could be a huge blow for the other retailers in and around Carr Street.

"It's the same everywhere", said Mrs Beale, "people are just shopping online.

The closure of Argos has been branded inevitable by the people of Ipswich. Photo: Archant.The closure of Argos has been branded inevitable by the people of Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

"It's such a shame because it will affect all the other businesses, if no one is coming to this part then that will be end of this side of town."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Beale added: "It's surprising because of the size of it and Argos' prices are good but if you think of the size of the Co-op that used to be up there, that's gone too now."

Recent months have been tough for the town centre with a host of shop closures announced.

However, it is not all doom and gloom.

Alan Reyner of Twist 'n' Shout. Photo: Archant.Alan Reyner of Twist 'n' Shout. Photo: Archant.

Clothing giant Superdry and Suffolk coffee house Harvey + Honey both revealed they would be coming to Ipswich - with the clothing brand expected to launch its Buttermarket store this summer.

Alan Reyner, who has run Twist 'n' Shout clothing store in Buttermarket for nearly a decade, admitted while the closure of Argos was unavoidable, independent stores could still thrive given the right environment.

"When Argos started out it was all small purchases", he said, "but when you look in their catalogues now they sell so much stuff you can't lump around town - it was inevitable.

"People just shop differently now. If you are a catalogue shop you are as good as an online shop."

The shop owner said if business rates were reassessed Ipswich may go back to the "good old days" of independent and specialist stores ruling the high street and relying on customer loyalty.

He added: "If there was an incentive for independents and sole traders to come into the town that would be a way to get Ipswich ahead of other places - promote the independents."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

'It's utter carnage' - Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Swim school finance manager swindled £32k to 'keep wolf from door'

The fraud was exposed after Julie Jenkins handed in her notice Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Gallery Dramatic pictures capture spectacular lightning storm over Suffolk

A photo of the lightning strikes at 2am in Ipswich. Picture: JONO WHITE

Junction changes cannot come soon enough says crash victim's father

Sophie Underwood died following a road traffic collision on Foxhall Road in 2007 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

Community rallies behind family who lost teen in crash

Friends and family of Keaton Whelan gathered in Bourne Park to remember the 19-year-old Picture: THE WHELAN FAMILY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning storms hit Suffolk overnight Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bootleg perfume sellers peddling scents in town centre

Shoppers were approached in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Swim school finance manager swindled £32k to ‘keep wolf from door’

The fraud was exposed after Julie Jenkins handed in her notice Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Three cars crash outside Pinewood doctors’ surgery

A Ford Focus, Citroen Picasso and a Jaguar have collided outside Pinewood Surgery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It was inevitable’ – Ipswich shoppers’ verdict on Argos closing

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists