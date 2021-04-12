'Thanks for supporting businesses' - Shoppers thanked after busy first day
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Ipswich Central has thanked shoppers for the support they have shown businesses on their first day of opening following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
The town was abuzz with activity on Monday morning as shoppers returned to the high street eager to step back into shops.
It was just after 7am when the first shoppers arrived to brave the cold to enter Primark, the first shop to open in the town at 8am.
Shortly after the opening of Primark, shoppers began to queue again, this time for Debenhams as the department store began huge closing down sales on the day lockdown was eased.
Queues began at the major retailer at around 8.40am, eventually stretching right around the building, along Lloyds Avenue and as far as the Club 3000 bingo hall.
Independent businesses such as Dial Lane Books also reported busy returns and implored shoppers to stick with them in the next few weeks.
Sophie Alexander-Parker, chief operating officer at Ipswich Central, said: “Ipswich has been incredibly busy today with people enjoying the good weather and making the most of the first batch of businesses being open again.
"We have seen long queues at some retail businesses; however, people have been patient and in good spirits.
"Most importantly, the vast majority of people have been following Covid guidelines and we are grateful to everyone for looking out for each other and supporting local businesses."
