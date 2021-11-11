What is causing the shortage of crisps in Ipswich's shops?
Ipswich shoppers looking to grab a lunchtime snack may be left feeling salty due to a lack of crisps in stores.
A number of shelves in the town's stores are currently empty as manufacturer Walkers is experiencing teething problems after an IT update.
To prevent customers from feeling cheesed off, Walkers, which also produces Quavers and Wotsits, will be prioritising its most popular flavours.
The company has not indicated how long the disruption will last.
A Walkers spokesman said: "A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products.
"Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale. We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves.
"We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused."
