Click and collect: How it works in lockdown and which Ipswich stores are offering it

Isabel Thrower of the Body Shop Click and Collect counter. Ipswich shops are offering click and collect Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A number of high street stores and Ipswich independents are continuing to operate during the second lockdown with the help of click and collect – but how does it work and who is offering it?

How does it work?

The government guidance states you can leave home to buy things at shops which are permitted to open. This includes buying food or medicine, or to collect any items – including food or drink – ordered through click and collect or as a takeaway.

Customers can visit the website of their chosen store, such as Lush and Apple, and make a purchase online, choosing a ‘click and collect’ option where you are either given, or in some cases can choose, a time to pick it up.

This means you will not have to go into the store, but a member of staff will be on site to give you your item, with some stores such as The Body Shop setting up a kiosk outside.

The specific instructions vary for each shop – but all items must be ordered online in advance. This can be done on a stores website, or in some cases through Facebook if they are a small independent retailer.

Which stores in Ipswich are offering a ‘click and collect’ service?

Lush

While you can’t go in and shop, you can still order online. You can either order to collect at a specific date and time from the Ipswich store, or they can deliver to you if you live in Suffolk.

All payments are taken online and you can choose whether or not to include some tailor made samples in your delivery and a newsletter.

The Body Shop

Christmas shopping is definitely not cancelled as you can collect within two hours at the Ipswich store.

You can still purchase your favourite body-loving treats or send a gift direct to a loved one using its click and collect service or by shopping online.

They also have 15% off throughout #BlackNovember.

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop

The sweet shop is open for collections from 10am to 4pm. You can make an order via their Facebook page or messaging 07951 895010.

The House in Town

A small selection of the 30,000 plus items they offer are on their website, and you can reserve any of them to ensure you don’t miss out.

You can click, call, email, text, or DM and collect throughout the second lockdown. On occasions a deposit will need to be taken over the phone to confirm the order.

Loveone

The independent homeware and gift shop will be offering a click and collect service from the store from Wednesday to Friday and on Saturdays from 9am to 11am.

Visit their online shop to order.

Foneworld

The phone shop is open for repairs, but no customers are allowed to enter the premises. Instead you must book a slot online or by phoning the shop and wait outside.

iStore

Apple’s Ipswich iStore is offering repairs by appointment only, and has a click and collect system available online.

Superdug, Next, Debenhams, Aldi and more chain stores are also taking part. Check their websites for further details.

Other small businesses in Ipswich which have either click and collect, delivery or online shopping include Pocket Watch & Petticoats, Coes, Hanks Deli & Shop, Hopsters, Craftability, Dial Lane Books, DJV Boutique, Go East, Zeeba Chic, Wahoo Clothing, Uniform Research, Merchant House Interiors, Twig Flowers, Rockafella Industries, The Fair Trade Shop and Emma’s Florist, among many others.

Check out their social media pages and websites for more details.