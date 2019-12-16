E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Small firm captures 50k new customers in just one year

PUBLISHED: 10:41 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 16 December 2019

The team at Inform Direct celebrating their customer milestone Picture; KEITH MINDHAM

The team at Inform Direct celebrating their customer milestone Picture; KEITH MINDHAM

copyright keith mindham photography

An Ipswich software firm has signed up its 150,000th customer.

Inform Direct says it now has more than 150,000 clients using its specialise secretarial software, after seeing a boost of 50,000 over the last 12 months.

The company said its success was down to the greater accuracy and significant time-saving the system brought to businesses, leaving them free to focus on other aspects of their operations.

The team - now totalling 14 - offers technical support to new and existing customers to help them maximise its potential.

Chief executive Henry Catchpole said it was a major milestone and welcomed recognition that its products were benefiting a growing number of accountants and business owners.

"We continue to expand the functionality of our product, mainly in response to customer suggestions that would help them even more," he said.

"All members of our team here must take credit for reaching this milestone. Their technical expertise, skills and enormous enthusiasm in supporting our customers are a powerful combination and at the root of this latest success.

"Thank you also to all the customers who have been part of our story so far - we look forward to continuing to deliver a first-class product and service as we go forward."

For the last three years, Inform Direct has achieved a gold rating for its customer service by Feefo, the ratings, reviews and customer analytics platform.

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Explained - the unusual noise shoppers in Ipswich will hear over Christmas weekend

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Rough sleeping falls in Ipswich - but ‘shocking’ homelessness will only get worse, town warned

Jools Ramsey, chief executive of Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

