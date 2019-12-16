Small firm captures 50k new customers in just one year

The team at Inform Direct celebrating their customer milestone Picture; KEITH MINDHAM copyright keith mindham photography

An Ipswich software firm has signed up its 150,000th customer.

Inform Direct says it now has more than 150,000 clients using its specialise secretarial software, after seeing a boost of 50,000 over the last 12 months.

The company said its success was down to the greater accuracy and significant time-saving the system brought to businesses, leaving them free to focus on other aspects of their operations.

The team - now totalling 14 - offers technical support to new and existing customers to help them maximise its potential.

Chief executive Henry Catchpole said it was a major milestone and welcomed recognition that its products were benefiting a growing number of accountants and business owners.

"We continue to expand the functionality of our product, mainly in response to customer suggestions that would help them even more," he said.

"All members of our team here must take credit for reaching this milestone. Their technical expertise, skills and enormous enthusiasm in supporting our customers are a powerful combination and at the root of this latest success.

"Thank you also to all the customers who have been part of our story so far - we look forward to continuing to deliver a first-class product and service as we go forward."

For the last three years, Inform Direct has achieved a gold rating for its customer service by Feefo, the ratings, reviews and customer analytics platform.