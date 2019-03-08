Community to be at the heart of expanded superstore

Jack Ruddock cut the ribbon at the grand openeing of the newly revamped Morrisons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Supporting the community will be a key aspect of a revamped Suffolk supermarket, according to its bosses.

The Morrisons superstore in Sproughton Road, Ipswich has been undergoing a multi-million pound revamp after the supermarket purchased the former Namco Funscape bowlling alley.

Namco Funscape shut its doors in January after citing poor trading conditions. An application to demolish the funscape building and refurbish Morrisons was submitted later that month and was approved in June.

As part of the refurbishment work Morrisons

The store invited youngsters from the children's charity CLIC Sargeant, which the company has been supporting all year, to come along and help with the store's re-opening.

Yasmin and Jack Ruddock at the official opening of the new Morrisons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Yasmin and Jack Ruddock at the official opening of the new Morrisons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One of these youngsters was Jack Ruddock from Bury St Edmunds who was given the prestigious honour of cutting the ribbon to officially re-open the building.

Jack's mum, Yasmin said: "It came completely as a surprise. Jack was excited but very overwhelmed.

"It's lovely to see him out and having a good time."

Store Manager of the newly revamped Morrisons, Paul Tracey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Store Manager of the newly revamped Morrisons, Paul Tracey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Morrisons store manager Paul Tracey said it was important to work with the community.

"We've got a brand new community room. We really want to get involved in Ipswich and serve our customers better than we ever have," said Mr Tracey.

"It's something we can give back. We want to get anyone in to do something; whether it's a school group, mum's group or knit and knatter.

"It's just a good opportunity for us to say if you need it we have got it."

The community room will be free of charge for groups to use and is just one of several internal changes to the store.

The shop's cafe has also been refurbished with a new barista bar and expanded clothing and home department.

The expanded store is just one step in larger redevelopment plans at the site with a new access road and upgraded petrol station also having been created.

A few minor cosmetic jobs remain at the store for now with a larger overhaul planned for the petrol station in the new year which will include a new convenience-style shop.