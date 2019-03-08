E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

High street shop closures reach record high as Ipswich loses another store

PUBLISHED: 15:16 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 11 September 2019

Ipswich high street has been hit by a string of closures this year. Photo: Archant

Ipswich high street has been hit by a string of closures this year. Photo: Archant

Archant

Following the announcement yet another Ipswich shop will be shutting down, new figures reveal high street store closures have reached a record high.

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

The first six months of 2019 saw a net decline of 1,234 stores on Britain's top 500 high streets - the highest number since analysis by PwC and the Local Data Company began in 2010.

MORE: Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

Online shopping and restructuring were seen as two of the biggest contributing factors which left an average of 16 stores closing every day.

For Ipswich the worrying trend looks set to continue.

The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor. Photo: Archant.The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor. Photo: Archant.

Earlier this week Maresa Shoes, in Museum Street, announced it would be closing down after just five months.

Staff explained customers' reliance on internet shopping and reduced footfall in the town centre left the store struggling to turn a profit.

You may also want to watch:

It has been a tough year already for Ipswich's high street, with a number of national chains leaving town.

However, such losses are being mirrored up and down the country.

The biggest net declines were among fashion retailers, down by 118, while restaurants trailed behind at 103 and pubs dropped by 96.

Ohh Deer's owners have issued an open letter to Ipswich following the store's closure. Photo: Archant,Ohh Deer's owners have issued an open letter to Ipswich following the store's closure. Photo: Archant,

The research did provide some reasons to be optimistic as store openings rose by around 4% - highlighting the potential opportunities for new entrants as well as established brands.

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, said: "The record net decline in store numbers in the first half of 2019 shows that there's been no let-up in the changing ways that people shop and the cost pressures affecting high street operators.

"The good news is that there are green shoots, as new entrants are entering even embattled sectors such as fashion. Our research tells us that consumers still want to spend their money in well located and invested stores and leisure venues on the high street.

"However, as consumers continue to change the way they shop and spend their leisure time, the reality is that we may need fewer high streets in the future. This opens up opportunities to repurpose high street space for other uses, while the remaining space evolves to meet consumer demand for convenience, choice and experience."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Updated Parent 'confronted by man with knife' outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to motorists after thieves target 29 vehicles in nine days

Almost 30 vehicles were broken into in the space of a few days Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Manhunt under way for couple wanted in France

Secretar Calin (left) and Sucarina Calin (right) are wanted in France and are believed to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Man in 'pig mask' tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

'Call police straight away' - Warning after man in 'pig mask' tries to accost children in Ipswich

A man in a pig mask tried to accost a group of children in woodland near Downside Close in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Man in ‘pig mask’ tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman in 20s assaulted in Ipswich by man claiming he had a knife

Police are carrying out patrols in the area Picture: Archant Library

‘Call police straight away’ - Warning after man in ‘pig mask’ tries to accost children in Ipswich

A man in a pig mask tried to accost a group of children in woodland near Downside Close in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major expansion of primary school in Ipswich given go-ahead

Whitehouse Primary School is to get a new pre-school and extension to the main school. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Ipswich man denies stealing £29k

Ramelle Curtis-Braithwaite denied theft charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

High street shop closures reach record high as Ipswich loses another store

Ipswich high street has been hit by a string of closures this year. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists