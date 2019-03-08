Ipswich retail giants set sights on new ANPR cameras

Waitrose and John Lewis At Home have submitted an application for new ANPR cameras Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shoppers at the Ipswich branch of Waitrose and John Lewis At Home could risk racking up parking fines for lingering on site if an application for ANPR cameras is given the thumbs up by council officers.

The stores could install three new ANPR cameras on site if the application is approved Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The stores could install three new ANPR cameras on site if the application is approved Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The retail giants, based at Futura Park in Ipswich, have sought permission to install three new ANPR cameras on site.

The application, which has been lodged with Ipswich Borough Council (IBC), is currently pending – but the retailers insist they “are not making any changes at this time”.

The plan draws on a car parking survey conducted in January, which implies those who exceed the “maximum stay allowance” will be penalised.

The report submitted to IBC states: “The current BPA entrance sign will have to be amended to reflect that ANPR is now in operation.

ANPR cameras are often used to track the time spent by vehicles in car parks Picture: NAOMI CASSIDY ANPR cameras are often used to track the time spent by vehicles in car parks Picture: NAOMI CASSIDY

“Further signage located around the car park should reflect the maximum stay allowance.”

A spokesman for Waitrose & Partners said: “We are not making any changes at this time, however we have submitted a planning application for an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to understand if this might be an option in the future to help us improve how we manage the car park.”