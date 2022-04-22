Thai food van gets go-ahead for Giles Circus evening trade

Minnie Brown has been given approval to trade in Ipswich town centre on evenings from 6pm PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Approval for a Thai food van to trade at Giles Circus has been granted by a council committee.

Lost in Bangkok, a street food business already operating in Ipswich four days a week, applied in March for an evening street trading licence for two locations in Ipswich.

The areas specified were Lloyds Arch and Giles Circus, with the former preferred due to better lighting.

But at a meeting on April 20, councillors voted to approve the licence for the Giles Circus site - out of concern for possible conflict with events being held on the Cornhill.

The food van has been given permission to operate between 6pm and 9.30pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

The application did request consent from 5.30pm, but the committee thought it may conflict with the closing down and packing up of other market traders, pushing the start time back by half-an-hour.

Minnie Brown, owner of Lost in Bangkok, said she was pleased by the decision and plans to ask the council if she can begin trading from Friday April 29.

A former broker in Thailand, Mrs Brown and her husband Marcus set up the business to bring her family recipes from Chiang Mai to the streets of Ipswich, first at a food stall and then in a van that can be removed from the site each night.

It currently works out of the same Giles Circus location on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30am to 3.30pm and is available to order on Deliveroo.

The council confirmed that consent applies for a period of 12 months and is subject to a number of conditions, including compliance with food hygiene, fire risk and health and safety regulations and prevention of obstruction and littering.

A number of consultation comments were received in regard to the application, most notably flagging worries concerns over Cornhill events and conflict with market clean-up.

Public protection concerns about potential antisocial behaviour and detracting from the "overall image of the area" were also raised ahead of the meeting.