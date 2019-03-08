Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ipswich firm gives staff every other Friday off - on full pay

PUBLISHED: 10:13 04 July 2019

JMS Engineers have created a three-day weekend to give staff a better work-life balance Picture: Daniel Staines

JMS Engineers have created a three-day weekend to give staff a better work-life balance Picture: Daniel Staines

Archant

A three-day weekend is a treat most workers only get to enjoy on Bank Holidays or when they have booked a day off. But one Ipswich company has taken the unusual step of giving workers every other Friday off - in the hope it will boost productivity.

While fewer hours might on the face of it seem an unorthodox way to achieve more work, JMS Engineering hopes the extra 25 days off a year - on full pay - means employees will work harder when they on duty.

The idea to help staff feel more refreshed and ready to go was trialled at the start of 2019 and has since been given the full go ahead from the company's board, because of the positive response from both workers and customers.

Group managing director Daniel Staines said: "When the proposal was put forward to the board, it had unanimous approval.

"The staff at JMS work hard when they are here but we recognise that they need to be able to enjoy life outside work as well.

"We've seen a phenomenal increase in growth and turnover these last few years.

"That's thanks to the hard work of my team. Now I want to make sure they're getting the most out of their work/life balance.

You may also want to watch:

"A three-day weekend gives them a chance to properly wind down, enjoy the weekend and come back on the Monday refreshed. It is a benefit to everyone - including our clients."

The business in Waldringfield Road on the outskirts of Ipswich says the extra day off has not had an impact on the efficiency of the team.

Trials for four-day weeks have also taken place globally, with one recent study in New Zealand suggesting workers experience lower stress.

Data also shows there is an increase of 20% in productivity when working four days rather than five.

Mr Staines added: "We are bucking the trend.

"It has increased productivity because our people know that we value their time, and are prepared to reward them with more free time.

"They come to work rested, and ready to really give it their all. It's about working smarter, not harder.

"When we took over a new consultancy recently, the staff couldn't believe it when we told them our new policy.

"It's been very well received, and it's nice to know we're helping our staff avoid the stress and pressure that this industry is known for."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Revealed: The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk

The cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods in Suffolk revealed. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCK PHOTO

'Staggering' £1m cost of special school's staff suspensions revealed

Labour's education spokesman Jack Abbott said the figures were staggering Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New car park in Ipswich town centre should be open for Christmas

The new car park will be created on the site of the former garden centre behind the Co-op department store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich mental health service 'to close by 2021'

Stuart Richardson, chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, has confirmed the closure of Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: NSFT

Could new Specsavers be on the way to this empty Ipswich building?

The former DHL offices in Ipswich, which could be turned into a health diagnostic facility. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Staggering’ £1m cost of special school’s staff suspensions revealed

Labour's education spokesman Jack Abbott said the figures were staggering Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich firm gives staff every other Friday off - on full pay

JMS Engineers have created a three-day weekend to give staff a better work-life balance Picture: Daniel Staines

Could new Specsavers be on the way to this empty Ipswich building?

The former DHL offices in Ipswich, which could be turned into a health diagnostic facility. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Today’s news from across Suffolk and north Essex

Check out all of today's breaking news in the live feed below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Danny King column: So... Who’s laughing now?

Proud captain, Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists