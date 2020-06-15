E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

PUBLISHED: 14:08 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 15 June 2020

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flooded to Ipswich as non-essential shops opened for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown - with town centre managers saying it was “much, much busier than pundits predicted”.

Shoppers were delighted to get back into Primark, which was the busiest shop on the high street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNShoppers were delighted to get back into Primark, which was the busiest shop on the high street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers queued along the streets as major retailers such as Primark and H&M opened their doors for the first time in months.

A number of social distancing measures had been put in place to help keep shoppers safe including signage, perspex glass and increased numbers of hand sanitisers.

Before entering the busiest shop, Primark, customers were asked to line up with 2m gaps between them, before using automatic sanitiser dispensers provided by the shop.

One shopper, Joby Haxell, who was queuing to enter Primark, said: “I wasn’t scared at all but I’ve taken precautions and I’ve got my facemask.

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNShoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I’m still very aware it is out there. I’m pleased with all of the signs and the stickers which are around. I do feel comfortable at the moment.”

Despite most appearing to enjoy the return to the shops, the number of people in the town centre meant the experience felt riskier for some.

Kayleigh Goodman, who travelled from Needham Market to shop in Ipswich, said if she had known how busy it would become, she would not have made the journey.

“It is impossible to stay 2m away from anyone when it is this busy,” she said.

People in Ipswich have been queuing outside Primark today. Picture: ARCHANTPeople in Ipswich have been queuing outside Primark today. Picture: ARCHANT

“The signs and the guidance are great but when it’s as busy as it is today, then they kind of go out of the window.”

While many of the larger brands started trading again, a number of local independent shops also opened to customers.

Antonio Bellini, owner of The Italian Shirt Shop in St Peter’s Street, said: “Now is the time for shoppers to back their local businesses.

“Most of us will do anything to make our businesses survive.

You may also want to watch:

“I am open seven days a week from 9am to 8pm to appointments to try and get us up and running again.

“There is talk of some people not staying on this road and I really don’t want that to happen. It’s so important.

“What does this town have if it doesn’t have streets and shops like these?

“It’s so much safer to come to these small independent shops as well. I am the only person to have been in this shop for three months.

“I’ve got gloves and have wiped everything down. What could be safer?

“This is the time to support our local businesses.”

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, the business improvement district (BID) for the town, said: “Today has been much, much busier than pundits predicted.

“Queues at a number of retailers had built up by 8am.

“The work we have done has paid off. The great Ipswich public have voted with their feet and told us that we’ve given them the confidence to come back.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look inside brand new Copleston High School building on day it opens for lessons

There are new kitchens and science laboratories inside Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Wing Commander ‘hopeful’ F15 crash pilot will be found as search continues

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

‘The game needs the fans’ - Lambert fears for future of clubs

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert fears for the future of some clubs in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic

Days Gone By: When cyclists raced around Felixstowe seafront in the 1970s and 80s

Plenty of cyclists taking part in the race at the Felixstowe seafront in 1986. Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Drive 24