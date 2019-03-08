Partly Cloudy

Exclusive: First look inside luxury Winerack flats

PUBLISHED: 19:02 16 May 2019

The first images of the show apartment in the Winerack are revealed. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES/WINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM

The first images of the show apartment in the Winerack are revealed. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES/WINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM

winerackapartments.com

These are the first images of inside the long-awaited luxury apartments at Ipswich's Winerack - a day many thought might never come.

The first images of the show apartment in the Winerack are revealed. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES/WINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM

Building work on the tower block started over 10 years ago, with the plan to create high-quality apartments overlooking the town's picturesque Waterfront.

But the multi-million pound project soon became a controversial white elephant, as the financial crash of 2008 and the recession meant it wasn't finished.

Many thought it would be demolished as it remained wrapped in building materials for much of the next decade.

However developer John Howard came up with a rescue plan, meaning that the £26million scheme for 150 contemporary apartments is finally heading towards completion.

The first images of the show apartment in the Winerack are revealed. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES/WINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM

These pictures are of the first show apartment, a three-bedroom penthouse with stunning views of the waterfront, Italian tiles, Finish flooring and Swedish-designed radiators.

Interior designer Julia Scowsgill said she tried to create a "lovely, serene atmosphere", adding: "We wanted to create a luxury contemporary feel and took inspiration from the outside, and the big picture out there.

"It is great to see it finished. It is incredible to see it, to see how far we have come."

The first images of the show apartment in the Winerack are revealed. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES/WINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM

When complete by the end of the year, the Winerack will consist of four separate blocks - with the tallest having 17 floors and panoramic views.

Mr Howard, director of Ipswich Wharf developments, said there had already been of viewings of the show flats. Some people have already made offers to purchase the apartments.

"It is great to see it all coming together," he said.

"We are delighted with the response with have had. We have had a lot of positive comments, and viewings, and a number of flats are under offer.

The first images of the show apartment in the Winerack are revealed. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES/WINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM

"It helps that 120 of the flats have river views, which is a bonus.

"It has taken a huge amount of hard work to get here, from so many people, to get this far.

"We are coming to the end of the marathon. We are looking forward to getting it completed by Christmas and the end of the year."

