'Ipswich is on the up' - New Superdry store bringing more shoppers to town

The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT Archant

Superdry's new Ipswich store has proved an instant success, boosting footfall and attracting new shoppers to the town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT

Following months of anticipation the clothing brand's branch, at The Buttermarket Centre, opened at the end of June.

And while it has only been trading for a little over two weeks, it is already producing a positive ripple effect which can be felt throughout the town.

MORE: Will fast food drive through replace town's recycling centre?

"It's great to have a brand like Superdry come to Ipswich", explained Allan Hassell, who manages The Buttermarket Centre.

"The response from all our customers has been great. Superdry is a store a lot of people in the town have been wanting for a long time and we are really pleased to have them open on our site."

The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT

The store's arrival has helped the shopping centre avoid the dwindling footfall hitting most high streets and shopping centres.

During the first week of July The Buttermarket's footfall was up by almost 19% year-on-year, according to the BRC- Springboard footfall monitor.

Across the east of England during the same period a 0.1% decrease was recorded and a 0.8% decrease was reported nationally.

You may also want to watch:

The footfall monitor also revealed footfall at shopping centres across the UK fell on average by 2.9% in June.

"It's taken us by surprise how many people it has brought to the town centre", said Mr Hassell.

"Footfall has been up significantly, it has brought a lot of people to the town centre and made a big difference to the area.

"We were bucking the trend already but we are significantly ahead since they joined the site.

"I know their manager has been very impressed with the sales since they opened, they are certainly getting a lot of deliveries."

Recent months have been tough on the town centre with a number of national retailers shutting up shop and leaving Ipswich.

However, the opening of Superdry, along with the planned arrival of businesses such as coffee house Honey + Harvey, is helping create a different narrative for the town centre.

Mr Hassell added: "There are always going to be issues on the high street, that's just the nature of the beast with people now using the internet, but the town is no worse than anywhere else in the country.

"Ipswich is definitely on the up."