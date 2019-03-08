Partly Cloudy

Brand new Superdry to open this Saturday in Ipswich Buttermarket

PUBLISHED: 16:43 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 27 June 2019

Superdry in Ipswich Buttermarket will open this Saturday at 10am. Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry in Ipswich Buttermarket will open this Saturday at 10am. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich town centre is due for a big boost as fashion giants Superdry open their doors this weekend for the first time.

Superdry in Ipswich Buttermarket will open this Saturday at 10am. Picture: ARCHANTSuperdry in Ipswich Buttermarket will open this Saturday at 10am. Picture: ARCHANT

The major clothing brand has been moving in to its new premises in the Buttermarket this week, giving the shop front a face lift and filling clothing racks with a range of men's and women's fashion.

The store is located on the Buttermarket street entrance of the shopping centre in the centre of Ipswich and will first open its doors at 10am on Saturday, June 29.

Boarding on the front of the shop has now been taken down, revealing the bright orange shop front which Superdry is renowned for.

Tim Leggett, committee member for the Ipswich Society, said: "Another big and popular name filling three empty units in Ipswich has got to be good for the town in these times of town centre retail decline in the UK.

"This leaves the retail spaces on the ground floor of the Buttermarket all occupied.

"With hints that Honey and Harvey may also be opening sometime soon on Giles Circus and Toni and Guy having recently filled another long term empty unit in Butter Market, as well as an Arras Square revamp on the cards, things are looking up for this part of the town.

"We just need a tenant in the old Grimwades building on Cornhill and things don't look that bad when I see retail declining in every town I go to."

Superdry have just revealed that hte first 50 customers will be given a free treat. There will also be a live DJ, dancers and stilt walkers at the openeing.

Sarah Barber, Portfolio holder for the town centre at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "It is great that such an established store is coming to Ipswich.

"With retail in such a transitional stage it is great to see Superdry opening in the Buttermarket.

"Over all it is a really great thing for Ipswich."

The addition of Superdry to The Buttermarket's current roster caps off an incredible turnaround for the shopping mall.

Since a 2015 more than £25m has been invested in the centre - which now boasts a 18,000 sq ft gym, bowling alley, family entertainment centre and a food and drink quarter.

