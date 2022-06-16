Update on Ipswich Taco Bell plans - 25 new jobs on the horizon

Plans have been submitted to open a branch of the Mexican-inspired restaurant on the Anglia Retail Park. - Credit: Google Maps / Archant

Further details have emerged about plans to open a Taco Bell restaurant in Ipswich.

It was revealed in January that the American fast-food giant would be opening a branch in the former Carphone Warehouse unit in the Anglia Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

Plans submitted to Ipswich Borough Council have now revealed that the proposed fast-food outlet could bring as many as 25 new jobs to Ipswich.

The application form states that it is proposed to employ 15 full-time members of staff, with a further 10 part-time roles. The restaurant would be open from 10am to 11pm seven days a week.

The planning statement, prepared by Freeths LLP on behalf of Ipswich Borough Assets Limited, shows that a drive-thru would be included, with two parking spaces allocated as waiting bays for drive-thru customers.

Colin Kreidewolf, of Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA), is hopeful that developments will start soon.

He said: “We're really pleased to add another outlet to the retail market, to continue the success that Anglian Retail Park now is, with a number of different choices for customers.

“Hopefully, the construction will start as soon as possible to convert the old Carphone Warehouse unit.

“We've got Costa undergoing improvements at the moment, and we've got Tim Hortons who have opened earlier this year.

“It's now a busy park, which is really, really pleasing.”

IBA is a commercial property company set up by Ipswich Borough Council to produce rental income helping to finance council services. It purchased the retail park in 2017 for £42million.

The planning statement describes the impact the new Taco Bell will have on Ipswich, stating: “The new restaurant/drive-thru unit will contribute towards local economic growth in Ipswich by attracting further restaurant presence in the area.

“It will allow an existing national restaurant/fast-food chain to occupy a unit within the park providing choice and competition in the local economy.

“Once occupied, the new restaurant will create full and part-time job opportunities, which will be directed towards the local community by Taco Bell. The scheme will also improve the trading environment and attraction of the retail park by creating additional footfall and vitality."