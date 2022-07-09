Ipswich tattoo studio hopes for new premises

Obsession Tattoo Studio on Felixstowe Road has applied to move into new premises on Handford Cut. - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich tattoo studio is hoping to move into one of the units at Handford business park.

Obsession Tattoo Studio currently has premises on Felixstowe Road, and will have been operating for 10 years on July 16.

Owner Gavin Clarke confirmed that the business was looking to move to new premises in the near future. Plans submitted to Ipswich Borough Council confirmed that that business had applied to convert Unit 2 of the business park on Handford Cut into a studio.

The business park joins onto London Road. Of its seven units, unit 2 and unit 3/4 are currently available.

Unit 2 is described by Ipswich estate agent Fenn Wright as “a mid-terrace industrial unit arranged over three floors.

“The ground floor comprises an industrial/workshop area with the first and second floor providing ancillary storage/office accommodation together with WCs and kitchen.”

Ipswich Borough Council will make their decision in due course and has set an eight-week target wait of August 30.