Ipswich town centre loses another high street name

Another shop is moving out of Ipswich town centre, with Whittard of Chelsea announcing it intends to close.

First spotted in the window of the shop in Tavern Street on January 23, the tea and coffee shop will leave the town in the coming weeks.

According to a sign outside the shop, the last day of trading will be February 7.

Shop manager Reuben Smy said he and the four other employees were devastated.

"It's really been a complete shock," he said.

"The shop is always so busy, it's come as a surprise to the customers as well.

"When the shop closes, if there are other opportunities at other shops we are able to consider a move, but the shops are quite sparsely spread across the country so that's something we'd all have to consider.

"I can't stress enough how fantastic the company has been though, they have been amazing throughout."

A delivery offer is in place for customers hoping to stock up on Whittard's goods between now and the shop's closure next month.

The closest branches of Whittard's are now in Cambridge and Freeport Braintree.

The business was founded in London 134 years ago and has since expanded to have shops in almost a dozen countries.