E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Used electric car batteries used to create campus energy store

PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 17 July 2020

An artist's impression of The Hold at the University of Suffolk campus in Ipswich Picture: PRS ARCHITECTS

An artist's impression of The Hold at the University of Suffolk campus in Ipswich Picture: PRS ARCHITECTS

prs architects

Old Renault car batteries are set to power up a sustainable energy revolution at a university campus.

An artist's impression of the inside of a Connected Energy E-STOR faciity Picture: CONNECTED ENERGYAn artist's impression of the inside of a Connected Energy E-STOR faciity Picture: CONNECTED ENERGY

The University of Suffolk will play host to a pioneering sustainable energy storage project as part of £20m flagship heritage facility The Hold, which is due to open later this year.

Cleantech firm Connected Energy – which has its technical centre in Hethel in Norfolk – is setting up project and creating a knowledge exchange partnership in partnership with Suffolk County Council and the university.

MORE – Sizewell C ‘could provide vital boost amid grim times for plummeting UK economy’

The Hold will house one of Connected Energy’s E-STOR energy storage systems, reusing 24 old Renault Kangoo electric vehicle batteries with a total energy storage capacity of 360kWh.

The energy store will help maximise the use of solar power, support the charging of electric vehicles, help power the air conditioning, and manage electricity costs.

An artist's impression of a Connected Energy E-STOR facility Picture: CONNECTED ENERGYAn artist's impression of a Connected Energy E-STOR facility Picture: CONNECTED ENERGY

It will also double the working lives of the batteries before they are eventually recycled.

You may also want to watch:

Connected Energy, which specialises in the reuse of electric vehicle batteries – or second life batteries – will supply the council with the first of its latest generation of energy storage systems.

These use advanced power electronics and cooling to improve efficiency and lower costs, the company says.

Matthew Lumsden, chief executive at Connected Energy, which is based in Newcastle, said the new product was “a real landmark”.

“In a new industry where most companies are developing their first systems, we are now delivering world-leading second generation systems based on five years of learning and in-field operation. This gives us a significant lead on our competitors,” he said.

The Hold, at the university’s Ipswich waterfront campus, will be home to many of Suffolk’s archive collections. Connected Energy will also be working with the University of Suffolk on a knowledge exchange partnership that will support research and innovation activities across both organisations. The collaboration will allow access to the battery storage system for teaching and research purposes, as well as projects to translate University science into practice.

Justine Oakes, the university’s sustainability manager and research and business lead for Suffolk Sustainability Institute (SSI), said the partnership would provide research and curriculum engagement opportunities in a “living laboratory research space”.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for heritage, Paul West, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Heritage at Suffolk County Council, said the project was a “significant move” in the council’s bid to drive down carbon emissions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich girl, 7, escapes school to visit grandmother a mile away

Mkenna, who escaped Murrayfield Primary School to visit her grandmother's house one mile away Picture: KELSEY WATLING

Prime Minister reveals football crowds could return in October with ‘pilot’ events planned

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed football fans could return to stadiums by October. Picture: PA

Used electric car batteries used to create campus energy store

An artist's impression of The Hold at the University of Suffolk campus in Ipswich Picture: PRS ARCHITECTS

Man sentenced over ‘hot-headed’ attack outside Carbon nightclub

The assault happened in the car park of Carbon nightclub, in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE

Store staff offer online demos to customers buying appliances

A Hughes adviser giving a demonstration as part of the new ‘Shop Live’ initiative Picture: HUGHES ELECTRICAL