Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
Plans for a new Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich have been granted planning permission from the council.
The famous Canadian chain submitted plans for the new restaurant in February – hoping to bring its breakfast and lunch offerings to the town at the former Pizza Hut building at Anglia Retail Park.
The plans, which include the installation of a drive-thru lane, were approved by the council earlier this month – subject to conditions surrounding refuse collection and parking.
A much-loved chain in Canada, Tim Hortons was founded by former Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Tim Horton in 1964 and now has more than 4,000 locations worldwide.
It is known for its coffees, breakfast muffins and pancakes, as well as chicken sandwiches and doughnuts.
The chain currently has 28 outlets across the UK, with a further eight restaurants also planned in cities including Sheffield, Perth and Bangor.
Tim Hortons declined to comment on the news and it is not known when the restaurant may open.
