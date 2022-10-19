New car windscreen repair coming to White House

A new windscreen repair and replacement centre will set up premises in Goddard Road as part of the White House Industrial Estate. - Credit: Google Maps

A new windscreen repair and replacement centre has been approved to set up additional premises in Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council received an application to open a car windscreen repair and replacement service with additional offices in the vacant unit at 16 Goddard Road back in July. The site is part of the White House Industrial Estate.

This application has now been approved.

The proposal was submitted by Auto Windscreens Services Ltd. The company has branches around the country, with the nearest one being in Martlesham Heath.

The application form indicates that this site has formerly been used as a car rental facility.

The form shows that currently, the site has eight car parking spaces, and that this number would remain the same.