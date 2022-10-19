News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

New car windscreen repair coming to White House

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM October 19, 2022
A new windscreen repair and replacement centre will set up premises in Goddard Road

A new windscreen repair and replacement centre will set up premises in Goddard Road as part of the White House Industrial Estate. - Credit: Google Maps

A new windscreen repair and replacement centre has been approved to set up additional premises in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Borough Council received an application to open a car windscreen repair and replacement service with additional offices in the vacant unit at 16 Goddard Road back in July. The site is part of the White House Industrial Estate. 

This application has now been approved. 

The proposal was submitted by Auto Windscreens Services Ltd. The company has branches around the country, with the nearest one being in Martlesham Heath. 

The application form indicates that this site has formerly been used as a car rental facility.  

The form shows that currently, the site has eight car parking spaces, and that this number would remain the same. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Emperor pub garden packed for their fun day

Pubs

7 Ipswich pubs that readers wished never closed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Tributes paid to cyclist killed in Ipswich crash

Floral tributes left in memory of cyclist killed in Ipswich crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images

Updated

Missing 23-year-old Ipswich woman found 'safe' police confirm

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
An application has been submitted to open a Montessori high school where Willow Park nursery used to be.

Planning and Development

Chance of East Anglia's first Montessori high school opening in Ipswich

Abygail Fossett

person