Two new pizza restaurants 'coming soon' to Ipswich

Published: 4:06 PM May 3, 2021

Two new pizza restaurants are preparing to open in Ipswich town centre. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich is set to welcome two new pizza restaurants.

Fireaway Pizza and Pizza Nappoo Pasta will soon be welcoming their first customers in the heart of Ipswich town centre.

Authentic Italian pizza chain, Fireaway Pizza, is moving into the former Jennings Bet in Upper Brook Street, which closed last year.

The chain, which describes itself as "the home of the Nutella pizza", applied for planning permission to turn the former bookmakers, in Upper Brook Street, into a restaurant and takeaway in November of last year.

In February, Ipswich Borough Council granted full planning permission.

Fireaway Pizza was launched five years ago by Mario Aleppo in south London and now has 61 stores nationwide.

The opening date of the pizza restaurant is not yet clear, however signs have been installed at the shop front and work has been going on inside.

Meanwhile, signs have also been put up for a new pizza and pasta place in Northgate Street, in the former An Vietnamese restaurant.

Pizza Nappoo Pasta is set to take over the old Vietnamese restaurant.

An opening date has not yet been revealed.