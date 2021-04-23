Ipswich Burger King signs removed as restaurant closes

Published: 10:17 AM April 23, 2021

The Ipswich town centre branch of Burger King has closed.

Pictures of the restaurant show all signage has now been removed, while the inside appears to have been gutted.

The restaurant has also been removed from the fast food giant's website, with the West End Road outlet now the closest branch to the town centre.

The American chain opened a new Ipswich restaurant at Anglia Retail Park last month.

Burger King marked the opening by giving away 1,000 free Whopper burgers.

Burger King has been approached for comment on the closure.

The loss of the restaurant is one of many changes to the high street since the onset of the pandemic, with other major losses including Lakeland.