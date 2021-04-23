News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich Burger King signs removed as restaurant closes

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:17 AM April 23, 2021   
Former Burger King

The former Burger King restaurant in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Paul Geater

The Ipswich town centre branch of Burger King has closed.

Pictures of the restaurant show all signage has now been removed, while the inside appears to have been gutted.

The restaurant has also been removed from the fast food giant's website, with the West End Road outlet now the closest branch to the town centre.

The American chain opened a new Ipswich restaurant at Anglia Retail Park last month.

Burger King marked the opening by giving away 1,000 free Whopper burgers.

You may also want to watch:

Burger King has been approached for comment on the closure.

The loss of the restaurant is one of many changes to the high street since the onset of the pandemic, with other major losses including Lakeland. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab
  3. 3 Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach
  1. 4 Cage fighter Alex Reid jailed after OUR story exposes lie in insurance claim
  2. 5 Ipswich Debenhams to close on May 4 after the building is sold
  3. 6 Isaacs to trial outside table bookings after quayside drinkers cause chaos
  4. 7 WATCH: Suspected paint stripper poured on Jaguar F-Type in hate crime
  5. 8 Crack cocaine dealer with 'appalling record' jailed for 33 months
  6. 9 Could new artisan market host Ipswich's own 'Cavern Club?'
  7. 10 Ipswich sees second highest rise in UK for non-essential shop visits
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mum of four, Clare Skinner, is urging women to have a smear test after being diagnosed with termina

Husband pays tribute to 'soulmate' and mum-of-four after cancer death

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
A crash involving a cyclist and a white car happened between Blunt's Wood, Woodbridge and Little Bealings. 

Cyclist knocked off bike by car between Ipswich and Woodbridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. Picture: Sara

'Concerns' raised after police disperse drinkers outside Ipswich pub

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Daren Burney, founder and managing director of the Burney Group

Multi-million pound Travelodge and retail complex coming to Ipswich

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus