Ipswich town centre almost empty on Boxing Day as Tier 4 restrictions hit

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:25 PM December 26, 2020    Updated: 2:40 PM December 26, 2020
Ipswich town centre was almost deserted on Boxing Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There have been no bargain hunters exploring the Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre after the town entered Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Suffolk's county town – alongside the rest of the region – entered the toughest coronavirus restrictions this morning, in a bid to curb rising cases throughout East Anglia.

All non-essential shops have been forced to close after the town entered Tier 4 restrictions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As part of the restrictions, all non-essential retail shops have been forced to close their doors, while people of all ages have been told to stay at home.

The town would normally be awash with shoppers looking to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales – however pictures show the high street desolate, while nearby retail parks too remain quiet.

The whole of Suffolk is now in Tier 4 restrictions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Shops can remain open only to fulfil click-and-collect orders, while takeaways are allowed to open both for takeout and delivery services.

Some stores which are allowed to remain open, such as B&Q at Ransomes Europark, have closed their doors to give staff a break on Boxing Day.

In the town centre, some of the only shops which remain open include Boots and the Sainsbury's supermarket in Upper Brook Street.

A quiet Cornhill in Ipswich on Boxing Day as Suffolk enters into Tier 4. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Cornhill on day one of Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The popular Hot Sausage stand at the Cornhill, normally popular with Boxing Day shoppers, has announced it will not be open again until January 4.

A police car drives through Ipswich town centre on Boxing Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police car in Ipswich town centre on Boxing Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A quiet Ransomes Europark on Boxing Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A quiet Ransomes Europark on Boxing Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



