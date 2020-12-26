Gallery
Ipswich town centre almost empty on Boxing Day as Tier 4 restrictions hit
There have been no bargain hunters exploring the Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre after the town entered Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.
Suffolk's county town – alongside the rest of the region – entered the toughest coronavirus restrictions this morning, in a bid to curb rising cases throughout East Anglia.
As part of the restrictions, all non-essential retail shops have been forced to close their doors, while people of all ages have been told to stay at home.
The town would normally be awash with shoppers looking to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales – however pictures show the high street desolate, while nearby retail parks too remain quiet.
Shops can remain open only to fulfil click-and-collect orders, while takeaways are allowed to open both for takeout and delivery services.
Some stores which are allowed to remain open, such as B&Q at Ransomes Europark, have closed their doors to give staff a break on Boxing Day.
In the town centre, some of the only shops which remain open include Boots and the Sainsbury's supermarket in Upper Brook Street.
The popular Hot Sausage stand at the Cornhill, normally popular with Boxing Day shoppers, has announced it will not be open again until January 4.