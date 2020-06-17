E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Then and now: see Ipswich town centre before and after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:07 17 June 2020

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of keen shoppers came to Ipswich to hunt for the best bargains as non-essential stores reopened on Monday - but how different does the town centre now look, compared to lockdown a few weeks ago?

The quiet streets of lockdown suddenly became busy, with people visiting some of the town’s biggest brands - as well as independent stores, which also opened their doors for the first time since March.

Pictures taken on Monday show a stark contrast to those snapped two weeks ago, with sunny weather helping to boost the footfall to an “unexpected level”.

See our picture sliders to see the difference two weeks, and the relaxation of lockdown measures, can make.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

It’s official - this Ipswich family is the funniest in the UK

The Miller family from Ipswich has been crowned the funniest family in the UK thanks to their Queen parody music video Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEP

Everything you need to know before your first trip back to Colchester Zoo

Sea Lions enjoying a swim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More disruption on the way for East Anglia’s trains – but who will notice?

Network Rail will be carrying out more work at Colchester during the autumn. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Then and now: see Ipswich town centre before and after lockdown

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It brings me joy’: Meet 5 asylum seekers giving back to Britain during coronavirus

Owner of Your Local, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich, Adib Mahmudi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24