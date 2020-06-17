Gallery

Then and now: see Ipswich town centre before and after lockdown

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of keen shoppers came to Ipswich to hunt for the best bargains as non-essential stores reopened on Monday - but how different does the town centre now look, compared to lockdown a few weeks ago?

The quiet streets of lockdown suddenly became busy, with people visiting some of the town’s biggest brands - as well as independent stores, which also opened their doors for the first time since March.

Pictures taken on Monday show a stark contrast to those snapped two weeks ago, with sunny weather helping to boost the footfall to an “unexpected level”.

See our picture sliders to see the difference two weeks, and the relaxation of lockdown measures, can make.

