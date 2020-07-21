Which shops have reopened in Ipswich and where remains closed?

Costa Coffee has reopened its branch in the Debenhams in Ipswich town centre. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Pubs, shops and cafes have been closed for months due to coronavirus, but now most are back up and running. Here is a list of some of the latest places to reopen and where is still shut.

TUI has reopened its office in Upper Brook Street as holidays are now allowed to recommence. Picture: ARCHANT TUI has reopened its office in Upper Brook Street as holidays are now allowed to recommence. Picture: ARCHANT

Despite most places in Ipswich now reopen to the public, for some businesses it has been a challenge to find a way to welcome customers back safely.

Meanwhile, some fashion chains such as Joules and Office have reopened their stores elsewhere in the UK – but the smaller town of Ipswich has been missed off the list.

So before you head into town for some shopping, check this list of the latest places to reopen and what places are still keeping their shutters down.

Where has recently reopened?

EE and Three have both reopened in Ipswich town centre, after months of closure due to Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT EE and Three have both reopened in Ipswich town centre, after months of closure due to Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT

• TUI

• EE and Three

The two mobile phone companies have reopened their sites in Ipswich Tavern Street. Both are operating on reduced opening hours in the first few weeks of reopening.

• Accessorize

Caffe Nero has reopened both of its sites in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Caffe Nero has reopened both of its sites in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The jewellery shop was not one of the places to reopen on June 15, but it has now reopened its doors to customers.

• Caffe Nero

Both of the Ipswich locations have now reopened in line with government guidance.

They only accept cashless payment, so customers will need to download their app or ensure they have their bank cards with them when visiting.

Costa in Debenhams has also reopened its doors following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT Costa in Debenhams has also reopened its doors following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

For now they will also only be serving in take-away cups and bags, as it’s best not to handle crockery or re-usable cups.

• Costa

Both of the Costa’s in Ipswich town centre, including the one in Debenhams, have reopened to the public.

They are implementing a number of similar measures to those used by Caffe Nero.

Waterstones in Ipswich has now reopened to the public following coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT Waterstones in Ipswich has now reopened to the public following coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT

• Thornton’s

• Blends cafe

The cafe is opening from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

• Waterstones

Patisserie Valerie and Joules are still closed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Patisserie Valerie and Joules are still closed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where continues to remain closed?

• Joules

The Joules in Southwold reopened at the weekend, however the branch in Ipswich still appears to be closed to the public.

• Office

Office in Ipswich town centre remains closed due to coronavirus restrictions. Picture: ARCHANT Office in Ipswich town centre remains closed due to coronavirus restrictions. Picture: ARCHANT

The popular shoe shop is yet to reopen its site in Westgate Street.

• Lakeland

The kitchenware chain in The Ancient House, near the Buttermarket, remains temporarily closed.

Lakeland remains closed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lakeland remains closed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A sign on the door reads: “Just to be safe, we’re temporarily closing our doors.”

A spokesman for Lakeland, said: “We’ve begun the reopening of our store network with a phased approach – this ensures we’re able to open each and every one of our stores in the safest way possible.

“To date, we’ve reopened 29 of our 67 stores, with all the measures needed in line with government advice. This includes the installation of hand sanitising stations, social distancing markers and much more.

“We’re continuing to work through our store network, and hope to reopen our Ipswich store in the near future.”

Patisserie Valerie, along with its neighbouring shop Joules, are yet to officially reopen following the coronavirus lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Patisserie Valerie, along with its neighbouring shop Joules, are yet to officially reopen following the coronavirus lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

• Patisserie Valerie

The cafe is closed, however deliveries can be made online.

• McDonald’s

The town centre branch remains closed to the public, however all of its out-of-town sites have since reopened.

Mcdonalds in the town centre is still closed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Mcdonalds in the town centre is still closed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

• Peacocks

The fashion retailer remains closed – with rails of clothing seen hanging still untouched since March.

• Hotter

• Ann Summers

Peacocks in Carr Street also remains closed temporarily due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT Peacocks in Carr Street also remains closed temporarily due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

• Burger King

The chain’s town centre store remains closed, however it’s other sites are now open.

• Charity shops – Samaritans and Sue Ryder

Most charity shops, including Samaritans and Sue Ryder in Carr Street are also closed temporarily.

Ann Summers lingerie shop currently remains closed to the public due to coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT Ann Summers lingerie shop currently remains closed to the public due to coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT

• Cock and Pye pub

Despite pubs and restaurants given the green light to reopen earlier this month, the Cock and Pye pub in Upper Brook Street remains closed due to difficulties implementing social distancing rules.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page reads: “Unfortunately, despite the government announcing pubs can reopen on the 4th of July, we currently have to remain closed as our lovely pub has lots of nooks and crannies, and we can’t guarantee safe social distancing.”

It is understood the pub is due to reopen its doors on July 26.

Some business have also closed for good following the devastating impact of coronavirus and the three months of lockdown which saw a total loss of footfall.

These include a number of pubs, retailers and restaurants – such as Casablanca in Ipswich and the Rampant Horse pub in Needham Market.

