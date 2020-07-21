Which shops have reopened in Ipswich and where remains closed?
PUBLISHED: 17:52 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 21 July 2020
Pubs, shops and cafes have been closed for months due to coronavirus, but now most are back up and running. Here is a list of some of the latest places to reopen and where is still shut.
Despite most places in Ipswich now reopen to the public, for some businesses it has been a challenge to find a way to welcome customers back safely.
Meanwhile, some fashion chains such as Joules and Office have reopened their stores elsewhere in the UK – but the smaller town of Ipswich has been missed off the list.
So before you head into town for some shopping, check this list of the latest places to reopen and what places are still keeping their shutters down.
Where has recently reopened?
• TUI
• EE and Three
The two mobile phone companies have reopened their sites in Ipswich Tavern Street. Both are operating on reduced opening hours in the first few weeks of reopening.
• Accessorize
The jewellery shop was not one of the places to reopen on June 15, but it has now reopened its doors to customers.
• Caffe Nero
Both of the Ipswich locations have now reopened in line with government guidance.
They only accept cashless payment, so customers will need to download their app or ensure they have their bank cards with them when visiting.
For now they will also only be serving in take-away cups and bags, as it’s best not to handle crockery or re-usable cups.
• Costa
Both of the Costa’s in Ipswich town centre, including the one in Debenhams, have reopened to the public.
They are implementing a number of similar measures to those used by Caffe Nero.
• Thornton’s
• Blends cafe
The cafe is opening from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
• Waterstones
Where continues to remain closed?
• Joules
The Joules in Southwold reopened at the weekend, however the branch in Ipswich still appears to be closed to the public.
• Office
The popular shoe shop is yet to reopen its site in Westgate Street.
• Lakeland
The kitchenware chain in The Ancient House, near the Buttermarket, remains temporarily closed.
A sign on the door reads: “Just to be safe, we’re temporarily closing our doors.”
A spokesman for Lakeland, said: “We’ve begun the reopening of our store network with a phased approach – this ensures we’re able to open each and every one of our stores in the safest way possible.
“To date, we’ve reopened 29 of our 67 stores, with all the measures needed in line with government advice. This includes the installation of hand sanitising stations, social distancing markers and much more.
“We’re continuing to work through our store network, and hope to reopen our Ipswich store in the near future.”
• Patisserie Valerie
The cafe is closed, however deliveries can be made online.
• McDonald’s
The town centre branch remains closed to the public, however all of its out-of-town sites have since reopened.
• Peacocks
The fashion retailer remains closed – with rails of clothing seen hanging still untouched since March.
• Hotter
• Ann Summers
• Burger King
The chain’s town centre store remains closed, however it’s other sites are now open.
• Charity shops – Samaritans and Sue Ryder
Most charity shops, including Samaritans and Sue Ryder in Carr Street are also closed temporarily.
• Cock and Pye pub
Despite pubs and restaurants given the green light to reopen earlier this month, the Cock and Pye pub in Upper Brook Street remains closed due to difficulties implementing social distancing rules.
A statement on the pub’s Facebook page reads: “Unfortunately, despite the government announcing pubs can reopen on the 4th of July, we currently have to remain closed as our lovely pub has lots of nooks and crannies, and we can’t guarantee safe social distancing.”
It is understood the pub is due to reopen its doors on July 26.
Some business have also closed for good following the devastating impact of coronavirus and the three months of lockdown which saw a total loss of footfall.
These include a number of pubs, retailers and restaurants – such as Casablanca in Ipswich and the Rampant Horse pub in Needham Market.
