Sales from new beer dedicated to Kevin Beattie to go towards statue appeal

Kevin Beattie alongside team-mate Allan Hunter Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Cash from sales of a new beer dedicated to Ipswich Town great Kevin Beattie will be donated to the campaign for a statue of the Blues legend.

Town fan Josh Bartlett, who started beer company Away Days last year, has launched The Beat – a 4% pale ale – in honour of the former Blues defender and England international.

Beattie, who made more than 220 appearances for the Blues during the golden era of Sir Bobby Robson, died suddenly in September last year aged 64.

A proportion of money from sales of every pint or bottle sold will go towards the ‘The Beat Goes On’ campaign – led by the EADT, Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD website, to fundraise for a Portman Road statue of Beattie.

Josh Bartlett, owner of Away Day Beers, has created an ale in memory of Kevin Beattie called The Beat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Josh Bartlett, owner of Away Day Beers, has created an ale in memory of Kevin Beattie called The Beat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Bartlett, 32, who is now based in Newark, having previously lived in Martlesham, Needham Market and Capel, launched Away Days in 2018, which works with supporters to create football-themed beers.

The company already boasts Boncho – a 4.2% dark ale – named after the Blues’ Bulgarian cult hero Boncho Genchev (opting for that spelling) and Hoppy Robson – a 4.5% amber ale – dedicated to Sir Bobby.

Mr Bartlett said: “We’re the only beer company that actively work with football fans to create beers for them, and help them celebrate the beautiful game with beautiful beer.

“With every sale of our Ipswich Town-related beers, whether that be Boncho, Hoppy Robson or The Beat, we will be donating towards the Kevin Beattie statue.

Kevin Beattie at his testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Kevin Beattie at his testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

“It’s an honour to be a part of it, raising money for the statue.”

Mr Bartlett said Town fans encouraged him to make a beer for Beattie.

“He was from the truly great generation for the club and I think everyone felt connected to him in the community.

“Speaking to fans prior to making the beer I said ‘what do you think about having a Kevin Beattie beer?’ and near enough all of them said ‘it’s a must’.”

Josh Bartlett, owner of Away Day Beers, has created an ale in memory of Kevin Beattie called The Beat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Josh Bartlett, owner of Away Day Beers, has created an ale in memory of Kevin Beattie called The Beat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A core of pubs in the area including The Steamboat Tavern, The Dove Street Inn and Greshams in Ipswich, the Brantham Bull, and the Gladstone Arms in Stowmarket have been selling the beer. This newspaper’s campaign, in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD, was launched on December 18 last year on what would have been Beattie’s 65th birthday.

The current target is £110,000 and more than £20,000 has already been raised.

People can make a donation online via the Go Fund Me page or send a cheque made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

There are also collection buckets at reception at the EADT’s offices and at BBC Radio Suffolk and in the FanZone on matchdays.

Kevin Beattie waves to the crowd at Wembley in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Kevin Beattie waves to the crowd at Wembley in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

For more information on The Beat Goes On campaign, people can visit www.thebeatgoeson.website