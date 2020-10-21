Ipswich business revives Travel Norwich Airport brand

Fred.Olsen Travel is set to revive the Travel Norwich Airport brand after it ceased trading earlier this year.

The Ipswich-based cruise and travel company said it wanted to give local people a focus for travelling through an independent travel agent from their local airport.

Head of commercial Paul Hardwick said he was delighted its two existing travel agencies in Norwich – one in the Jarrold Department Store and Thorpe Travel on Plumstead Road – will be working with airlines and operators flying from Norwich.

“The Travel Norwich Airport brand was really strong in Norfolk and we were saddened to hear of its closing. I am pleased we have been able to acquire the brand and database to fill the gap left behind and we look forward to working with the airport and its suppliers to support holidays flying from this region,” he said.

Norwich Airport managing director Richard Pace congratulated Fred Olsen on the “exciting new venture”. “It’s important for our industry and our region that commercial flying returns to growth as quickly as possible and this announcement will give greater choice and a significant boost to the airport.”

While a lot of travel was paused due to the pandemic, booking were already being taken for “great holidays and cruises” available from Norwich for 2021 and “packaged with both safety and financial security in mind”, said Mr Hardwick.

“We can also book many other leading companies, such as TUI, Premier Holidays, Balkan Holidays, Transun and Newmarket Holidays for you and a number of ocean and river cruise companies that can depart from Norwich,” he added.

“To celebrate the launch of Travel Norwich Airport, the company was also running a number of offers, he said.