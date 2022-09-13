Business owner opens up about mission to help people quit smoking

Ipswich Vapes are celebrating being open six years, and have helped many people to quit smoking - Credit: Alex Sheehan

A vape shop owner with the ultimate aim to "lose customers" on his mission to help people quit smoking has marked his sixth year in business.

Alex Sheehan set up Ipswich Vapes in 2016, shortly after his mum, Peterina, died.

He said: "I have seen what 60 years of smoking can do to somebody, and her being in the hospital bed and unable to breathe."

Alex, a smoker of 20 years, had quit and taken up vaping prior to his mum's passing.

He continued: "When I left the military, I always wanted to start a business, and every job I had after then, was orientated around that.

"I took some time off work, I was mourning my mum, and I wasn't in a good place.

"I was talking to a friend about not knowing what I was going to do, and just before I started a course at Otley College, my friend said the neighbouring store had become available, so I started this business.

"It isn't just people who want to stop smoking that come to me, there are people coming to me with anxiety, arthritis problems, people who have insomnia, muscle aches and pains.

"We have never been about filling the tills, but getting people off cigarettes.

"My aim ultimately, is to lose customers, because if I do my job right. then they will get off the cigarettes and then eventually off the vape."

Alex and Ipswich Vapes worked over lockdown, packing parcels for people that had ordered online, despite not having a website when the lockdown happened.

He said: "I got a website up and running within a few days, and then what I was doing was dropping of packages to local people myself, so driving around Ipswich.

"Because I live on my own as well, and customers knew that, when I would turn up to people's houses, they would have tubs of lasagne's and curries and they basically kept me alive through lockdown."

Alex and his brother, Eric, have undertaken another business venture now, creating juices for vapes, with the business being called Innuendo Vapes.

There are 25 flavours made by Alex, sold in Ipswich Vapes.

Alex added: "How much I get out of this business by helping other people is amazing, and something I didn't think would happen, and this is now my life.

"They say, if you love what you do, then you never work a day in your life."