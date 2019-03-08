E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 November 2019

Hank's Deli in Ipswich has teamed up with Where Does It Come From? of Ipswich to source ethical cotton Bags for Life, to use for packing its Chrstmas vegan hampers. Geoffry Bligh of Hank's Deli with one of the new bags. Picture: JO SALTER

Hank's Deli in Ipswich has teamed up with Where Does It Come From? of Ipswich to source ethical cotton Bags for Life, to use for packing its Chrstmas vegan hampers. Geoffry Bligh of Hank's Deli with one of the new bags. Picture: JO SALTER

Where Does It Come From?

Vegan Hank's Deli and cafe in Ipswich will be ditching plastic and packing its Christmas hampers in new, ethical cotton bags.

New organic cotton Bags for Life, handmade from khadi cotton, from Where Does It Come From? of Ipswich. Picture: JO SALTERNew organic cotton Bags for Life, handmade from khadi cotton, from Where Does It Come From? of Ipswich. Picture: JO SALTER

Geoffrey Bligh of Hank's Deli, in Lloyds Avenue, has teamed up with Where Does It Come From, also Ipswich-based, to source the Khadi bags which have been handwoven in organically-grown cotton by workers in a co-operative in India.

Where Does It Come From is better known for supplying Fairtrade clothes for adults and children, which are fully traceable as well as being fairer traded and rewarding the producers.

Founder Jo Salter said: "When we heard Geoff wanted some bags for his Christmas hampers we were pleased to help out. They are bags for life, or course and sustainable.

"We have also had a few made for ourselves with a couple of messages on them, 'I'm An Ethical Old Bag' and 'Buy Less Choose Kindness'.

"I'm an ethical old bag is particularly popular.

"We are now talking to other companies about doing something for them as well.

"Although we started with fashion we want to do more work with other businesses where we can.

"It helps businesses who want to get involved and move towards sustainability. It ticks a lot of boxes for them."

Businessman Mr Bligh opened Hank's Deli in Lloyds Avenue in July and has been overwhelmed by the response to his vegan fare.

He said: "The reception in the town has been incredible, we are over the moon really.

"We are doing as much as we can to support other local businesses.

"We wanted to work with Where Does It Come From?

"It is an ethically sound and appropriate for us really.

"We will use them for our Christmas parcels and hampers, with no plastic waste."

Jo Salter's Where Does It Come From sources handmade clothes direct from workers in India and Africa, as well as other ethically-produced products, which are sold on-line and through a series of outlets including the Fairtrade Shop in Ipswich.

Each item is individually traceable to its maker. The new khadi bags are priced at £15.

