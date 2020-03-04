Why is bookshop's building being advertised for rent?

Waterstones in the Butter Market, Ipswich, has been put up to rent. Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

The building occupied by a major Ipswich bookshop has been listed for rent - but the store is hoping to stay where it is.

The premises occupied by Waterstones in Butter Market has been listed for let by Roche Surveyors, a Norwich firm.

The advert describes the building as a four floor building with 8,581 sq ft of shop floor space.

It also describes the building as having the potential to become a restaurant but thus would require a change of use application.

A Waterstones spokeswoman denied that the shop was going anywhere and no jobs were at risk.

She said: "The lease to our Ipswich shop is currently on flexible terms.

"As is often the case in these scenarios, the landlord has decided to market the shop. We would prefer to reach sensible terms with the landlord and remain in situ, as is our experience in most instances.

"We intend to retain a bookshop in Ipswich and no jobs are at risk."