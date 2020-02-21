Waterfront building which stood for years as empty shell in running for social impact accolade

Workers dismantle the crane at The Winerack in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Waterfront's striking new Winerack building is among 28 construction schemes across the East of England nominated for a social impact award.

The Winerack living space in the three-bedroom apartment. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES The Winerack living space in the three-bedroom apartment. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

The Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is set to vote on a shortlist to mark their role in transforming communities and the everyday lives of people, with winners going through to the national grand finale of its Social Impact Awards to be held later this year.

The Winerack will be up against construction schemes including Norwich City Football Club's new green training sports centre, Lotus Academy, the Cambridge Mosque, a £23m worship centre for up to a thousand Muslims dubbed the 'greenest mosque in Europe', and British Sugar's new zero-carbon office space, Samson Place in Peterborough.

Also in the running from Suffolk are The Michael Burke Wellbeing Centre for Social Prescribing in Eye, Newmarket Academy Library, and Mallards & Acacia - New Houses in Bury St Edmunds. In Essex, Lexden Springs School in Colchester, New Learning and Technology Centre at Colchester Institute Braintree, and Paxman Academy in Colchester are among those nominated.

Winners will be revealed at a RICS East of England ceremony on June 3.

Matthew Howell, RICS UK managing director said judges would have their work cut out deciding on who gets the top award with so many top projects involved.

"Our shortlists feature projects which have been turning people's lives around, whether that's through apprenticeships for young people, rehabilitating ex-offenders or regenerating towns and cities to make them more inclusive, and we hope that promoting these will encourage more talent into a profession that can really make a difference."

The awards are divided into nine award categories to include the best examples of development in the commercial, education, healthcare, heritage, infrastructure, land & rural, leisure, residential and student accommodation sectors - with an overall winner also due to be announced.