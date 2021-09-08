Ipswich-built yacht to feature in new James Bond film

Published: 8:00 AM September 8, 2021

James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, in front of the Spirit Yacht boat in No Time to Die - Credit: Danjaq, LLC/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

A yacht designed and constructed by an Ipswich firm is set to feature in the highly-anticipated new James Bond film.

Ipswich Waterfront-based Spirit Yachts has revealed its Spirit 46 vessel will star in a scene of No Time to Die, which will be released in the UK on September 30.

The Spirit 46 features in an upcoming scene set in Jamaica in the 007 film - Credit: Danjaq, LLC/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

The movie's release date has been pushed back several times due to the Covid pandemic.

In a scene of the upcoming film, 007 - played by Daniel Craig - is seen enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, where the Spirit 46 is featured.

Spirit Yachts has previously partnered with the James Bond series, with a Spirit 54 featuring in the 2006 blockbuster Casino Royale.

No Time to Die is set to be released in UK cinemas on September 30 - Credit: Danjaq, LLC/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Sean McMillan, chief executive and head of design at Spirit Yachts, said the vessel "suits the Bond character very well".

He added: "The James Bond films are a mainstay of British culture and we are honoured to be continuing our partnership with such an iconic brand.

Sean McMillan, chief executive and head of design at Spirit Yachts, said the boat suits the James Bond character - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"The Spirit 46 is one of the original Spirit Yachts designs and is an example of the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into every Spirit yacht."

Last year, Mr McMillan told this newspaper that the company first worked with the James Bond as a result of a phone call.

He said: "That was just a telephone call. They asked 'can we borrow one of your boats?'. And we said, 'yes of course you can, as long as you promise not to blow it up'.

"It just so happened that we had a boat to hand and everything fell into place perfectly."