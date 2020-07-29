E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Eco-friendly superyacht takes luxury seafaring to new level

PUBLISHED: 11:24 29 July 2020

The Spirit 111 emerging from the workshop in Ipswich Picture: MIKE JONES

The Spirit 111 emerging from the workshop in Ipswich Picture: MIKE JONES

Mike Jones / Waterline Media k

An eco-friendly superyacht has been unveiled in Ipswich.

The Spirit 111 hull being built in Ipswich Picture: MIKE BOWDENThe Spirit 111 hull being built in Ipswich Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

The 34m Spirit 111 – built by Spirit Yachts – is one of the largest, single-masted wooden yachts ever built in the UK.

It includes a host of eco features designed to make it one of the most environmentally friendly sailing superyachts ever created and has been built for an overseas buyer.

Spirit Yachts managing director Nigel Stuart said it was “a real milestone” for the company, which is based at Ipswich Haven Marina in Wherstead.

“The yacht is incredibly complex in her design and engineering and we are very proud of what we have delivered. It’s been a challenging journey, which has given us the opportunity to innovate and gain insight for future superyacht and eco-focused builds,” he said.

The Spirit 111 emerging from the Spirit Yachts workshop Picture: MIKE JONESThe Spirit 111 emerging from the Spirit Yachts workshop Picture: MIKE JONES

Spirit Yachts said it worked collaboratively with top marine and automotive suppliers to deliver on the owner’s eco brief.

A Torqeedo electric propulsion system using a 100kW motor will propel the yacht silently for up to 30nm at eight knots from battery power alone.

When under sail, the propulsion system will regenerate the four BMW lithium battery banks by rotating the propeller shaft.

“It is important to the owner that he can spend the majority of his time away from marinas enjoying sailing and anchoring in bays,” said Nigel.

The Spirit 111 hull being built Picture: MIKE BOWDENThe Spirit 111 hull being built Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

“Using electric propulsion to regenerate the batteries while sailing, the yacht will be able to operate for up to four days at anchor without having to plug into shore power or start the two onboard generators.

“When the yacht crosses the Atlantic, as long as there is adequate wind, she will not need to consume any fossil fuels.”

By using the latest in energy-saving technology, and building the boat from responsibly-sourced timber, the vessel has set a new standard for reducing the impact of sailing on the environment, he said.

The Spirit 111 hull being measured and built Picture: MIKE BOWDENThe Spirit 111 hull being measured and built Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

The air conditioning uses variable speeds with eco options via battery or shore power, while yacht’s the galley is equipped with a fridge and freezer built with Cryogel insulation to ensure minimal power consumption. Water is heated using a Webasto system, which only heats water on demand.

The Spirit 111 is also one of few superyachts capable of cruising without professional crew. “A single-masted wooden yacht of this size that can be owner-driven is nothing less than a feat of engineering,” said Spirit founder and head designer Sean McMillan.

“The yacht’s impressive strength to weight ratio, a carbon rig and lightweight, performance sails will allow the owner to compete at regattas worldwide.”

The interior of the Spirit 111 was designed in partnership with design agency Rhoades Young. Rhoades Young partner Jonathan Rhoades said it was “a joy” to work with a client with an “absolute passion for design”.

The Spirit 111 under construction in the Spirit Yachts workshop in Ipswich Picture: MIKE JONESThe Spirit 111 under construction in the Spirit Yachts workshop in Ipswich Picture: MIKE JONES

“The brief was a combination of his love for furniture and organic architecture. The client had recently visited Antelope Canyon in Arizona and this was the catalyst for the idea of the warm soft flowing walls creating unique focal points within the room.”

The Spirit 111 owner’s representative Marcus Wright said it had been “a great privilege” to create a yacht that surpassed the owner’s expectations.

“With the knowledge that Spirit Yachts can make absolutely anything in wood, it was a thoroughly enjoyable process to take Rhoades Young’s beautiful interpretation of an unusual brief and assist in the creation of such a work of art.”

Guests have the choice of two double en suite bathroom aft cabins or a starboard side double VIP cabin. The forward cabin has a spacious master suite, complete with curved sofas built into the side of the hull, double bed and en suite bathroom.

