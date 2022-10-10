Ipswich's Kia under new ownership with leading car retailer

A leading Suffolk car retailer has taken over an Ipswich car dealership nearly 15 years after it represented the car company in the town.

Donalds Group has taken over the Kia situated on the town's Ransomes Industrial Estate, and will join the existing Kia outlet owned by Donalds in Bury St Edmunds.

Donalds was in charge of Kia in Ipswich from 2005 to 2008 previously, and the team is already planning on making significant upgrades to the facilities.

Graham Wemyss, managing director of Donalds Group, said: "Kia is one of the fastest-growing car brands in the country with a range, including award-winning hybrid and all electric models, that provide something for everyone.

"By taking over the franchise for the Ipswich area, we are offering local customers a winning combination of a fantastic choice of vehicles and Donalds' renowned standards of customer care for both sales and aftercare."

Donalds Group opened its first site in 1950, and now operate a network of seven franchises, representing also Mazda, MG and Volvo.