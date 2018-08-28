DIY SOS from Mildenhall goes on air

Nick Knowles addresses the tradesmen at the build Picture: GREGG BROWN

An Ipswich recruitment consultant who played a key role in an episode of BBC TV show DIY SOS, admits she may have “a tear in her eye” when it is first broadcast tomorrow.

The television show, fronted by Nick Knowles, will feature a major overhaul of the home Simon Dobbin of Mildenhall, a Cambridge United fan, who in 2015 was attacked and left with permanent brain damage.

The show, which airs tomorrow. Thursday January 17, will be watched with particular pride by Irena Sabinskaite, who works at recruitment agency Jark Ipswich. She used her contacts to find willing workers to help carry out the improvements and adaptations to Mr Dobbin’s home to improve the quality of life for him and his full-time carer, his wife Nicole.

Miss Sabinskaite, 31, said: “I felt really lucky to be able to support this amazing show and have the opportunity to help make a real difference to someone’s life. The whole DIY SOS experience felt like a real community effort. I can’t wait to see the finished episode and I’ll definitely have a box of tissues with me as I’m sure there will be a tear in my eye.”

Irena and colleagues were frequently on the site during the duration of the build, even over the weekend, ensuring enough workers were available to get the job done.

More than 100 people volunteered to help on the project, which involved building a downstairs extension, including bedroom, physio space, wet room and seamless wheelchair access of both the ground floor and garden. The space was planned by designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.