New British-style pizza takeaway coming to Ipswich, Colchester and Bury

The hope is that Little Caesars pizza will be a grab and go takeaway in a building in Carr Street - Credit: Pixabay

A new pizza joint could open soon in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds along with seven other locations in the East of England.

A Caprinos Pizza franchise wants to set up a grab-and-go takeaway in a building in Carr Street that has been used by property developers House Group Estate and Co-operative Travel agents.

Michael Anthony, behind LC Pizza Co, said this would be one of 10 pizza places that he is looking at opening as a franchise.

He is also looking at Felixstowe and Norwich.

"We should be opening in Ipswich in April, about the middle," he said.

UK-wide Caprinos, he says, has 65 stores in the country and is known for its "taste" so he chose it to launch his new franchise off-shoot.

"It's made by British people, it's Halal," he said. "It's the taste more than anything and is not manipulated like others."

Mr Anthony, who used to work for Domino's, says he has a long experience in making pizza takeaways successful.

And hopes to bring that to this new franchise venture.

He also has experience in other Ipswich businesses like Partyman World of Play and Twizzle Tops Day Nursery, both in Cavendish Street.

Mr Anthony said the pizza place in Carr Street would only need minor changes to the site.

He is applying to Ipswich Borough Council to get planning approval to change its use from retail to a pizza takeaway.

He also hopes to install new ventilation as part of minor works.

Mr Anthony wants to be open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week, serving pizza, ice cream, non-alcoholic drinks, potato wedges, chicken wings and various dips.

It would only have limited seating for people waiting for their food.

If this opens, it would be one of many new pizza places in the town.

Last year, Storico opened a restaurant in Northgate Street, opposite the easyHotel, Fireaway came to Upper Brook Street, Dough & Co came to Cardinal Park and Sourdough Street started in Lloyds Avenue.