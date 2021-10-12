News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Brewdog reveal more about Waterfront bar plans

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM October 12, 2021   
Ipswich Borough Council has received a planning application for a proposed Brewdog bar on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: PA

Scottish craft pub chain Brewdog have revealed more about their plans for a new venue on Ipswich Waterfront as they forge ahead with planning despite delays over their licensing bid.

The brewery submitted a planning application to turn the former La Tour Cycle Cafe at Unit 7, Albion Wharf into a pub earlier this year and has now provided further details on their plans to Ipswich Borough Council.

The latest stage of the application has included details of how the chain wants the bar to look and what alterations it would make to the unit.

Brewdog wants to put in a full length window front so guests can look out at the Waterfront plus a mezzanine floor above the main bar area.

There are plans for external seating for warmer days and this would cover the area beneath the porte-cochère, where several apartments are located. 

Scottish beer form BrewDog hope to open in the former La Tour Cycle Cafe on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Jason Noble

The application also details a large Brewdog sign along the front of the building.

The firm need to seek a licence from the council before the unit can be run as a bar but requested their application be temporarily withdrawn to allow them to meet with neighbours and discuss their objections


The bid had received a number of objections around noise, waste and pollution concerns.


If approved, it would be the first bar for the company in Suffolk, with Norwich and Cambridge currently the closest.

