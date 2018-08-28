Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:03 19 November 2018

Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Left to right: Adam Jones and Rafael Ruiz, partners at Birketts LLP, with Trevor Ling and Graham Mummery of Grant Thornton’s Chelmsford office. Credit Grant Thornton.Left to right: Adam Jones and Rafael Ruiz, partners at Birketts LLP, with Trevor Ling and Graham Mummery of Grant Thornton’s Chelmsford office. Credit Grant Thornton.

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 14.3% in the last year.

Ahead of tomorrow’s official release of Essex Limited, a report compiled by financial and business advisors Grant Thornton on the performance of Essex’s largest companies, the East Anglian Daily Times spoke to Mr Jones and Trevor Ling, a Grant Thornton director based in Chelmsford, who have been poring over what these results reveal about the state of the Essex economy.

This report, which is the first of the annual Essex Limited reports to take into account the impact of the Brexit referendum because of the accounting period it covers, reveals that the turnover of these companies has increased by 10%, to £9.1bn in 12 months.

There has also been an increase in the threshold for inclusion to the top 100 of 13.5%, from £37.1m to £41.3m, which further highlights the county’s encouraging economic growth.

Trevor Ling of Grant Thornton. Picture: Grant ThorntonTrevor Ling of Grant Thornton. Picture: Grant Thornton

“The numbers are showing continued growth across all sectors,” said Mr Link. “Considering all the talk about the economic impact of Brexit, this growth was pretty surprising – we have not seen any impact from Brexit.”

But Mr Jones also noted that a lot of Essex’s top companies are now looking at acquiring a foothold in Europe, “so they have that presence there after Brexit”.

Mr Ling concedes there have been some challenges in the county’s retail sector, which are evident in the number of empty shop windows in town centres such as Colchester and Southend.

“In retail, it’s a mixed picture – people are increasingly shopping online,” he said. “There are also real challenges with high street casual dining. We don’t have a lot of big name retail businesses based in Essex – very often, Essex has retail franchisees. We have three or four really big wholesalers.”

One of the most successful companies in north Essex is Flying Trade Group, a predominantly food and leisure business based in Harwich which has moved up the top 100 chart from 18th to 14th place. “They are trading in the right areas of retail,” said Mr Ling.

And it is not just the big companies that are faring well in the county. More than 900 businesses across Essex have a turnover of more than £5m – “lots more than in neighbouring counties,” said Mr Link. “In Essex, companies need a £41.3m turnover just to get into the top 100. In Cambridge it’s around £20m.

“People in Essex are much more successful at entrepreneurial level. But Cambridge has a more vibrant start-up market based around technology and pharmaceuticals.”

Mr Jones agrees that the start up market is “less mature” in Essex.

He said big opportunities could be on the horizon for Essex thanks to DP World’s London Gateway Port, which is predicted to rival Felixstowe in the future as one of the UK’s biggest container ports, and Stansted Airport, which has just been given consent to increase its capacity to 43 million passengers a year.

“One of the challenges is how geographically diverse Essex is,” he said. “The list of 100 companies shows a split right across from Colchester to Maldon and Chelmsford to Harlow. We have a real geographic spread of diverse companies, which makes our county more resilient to economic headwinds.”

When it comes to gender diversity in the boardrooms, things are not looking so rosy for the county’s leading companies.

“There are significant opportunities to expand female board directors – it is not a great story for the county, and it is important to address this issue,” Mr Jones admitted.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

‘Gone but not forgotten’ – memorial bench honours soldiers killed in First World War

54 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary. Left to right, Tristan and Claire Gale with Aiden, five, and Isabella, 10, Clive Minnican, parish council vice-chairman), Sally Minnican, Pat Frost, Bryan Frost and Nicola Rawthorn. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

It may have been 100 years since 26 brave servicemen gave their lives for their country.

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

07:30 Amy Gibbons
Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Teaching teenagers ‘thinking skills’ will stop them falling into drug gangs, says crime commissioner

07:13 Andrew Papworth
Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teaching young people new “thinking skills” will make a “critical difference” to teenagers involved in gangs and violence, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

45 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Live music dropped from Harwich and Parkeston Beer Festival

4 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
More than 40 real ales and 10 ciders will be available at the Harwich and Parkeston Beer Festival Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A north Essex beer festival has scrapped its music element this year to focusing solely on the ale and cider.

‘It’s a godsend’ - Suffolk charity praised in Government report on tackling loneliness

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk charity combatting rural isolation has been praised in a Government report on how to tackle loneliness.

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Yesterday, 23:00 Andrew Hirst
Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Police have warned of the dangers of drug use after finding empty canisters of laughing gas by a Suffolk village hall.

Suffolk painter who began her art career at 50 now counts Donald Sutherland and Forest Whitaker as customers

08:31 Jessica Hill
Kimberly Godfrey Frida picture. Picture: Peter Godfrey

The American artist Kimberly Godfrey describes her flourishing art career as a ‘happy accident’, because none of it was really planned.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

07:00 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Video Can you give this cuddly Staffordshire Bull Terrier a new home?

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
Bailey was brought into the RSPCA by their inspectors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bailey hasn’t had the best start to life and hopes someone can give him the loving home he deserves. Watch our video of him playing with his favourite toy.

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Video Watch - 50ft Christmas tree arrives at Ipswich Cornhill

The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Gallery Days Gone By: On the site before health and safety

Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24